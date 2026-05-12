Happily, Land Rover has revised the Defender Octa’s exhaust system to deliver a ‘more characterful and deeper exhaust noise to give a true V8 sound’, achieving as much with a new exhaust manifold. A hair slower, not as potent in a game of Top Trumps, but sounds better. Doesn’t sound so bad.

Defender range updates

In terms of powertrains, apart from the Defender Octa’s neutering, the supercharged V8 is also leaving the lineup. In its place will be a new 375bhp version of the mild hybrid 3-litre Ingenium straight-six, after a sabbatical from the range. It’s a strange moment of circularity, given the V8 replaced the petrol six in the range in May 2024. The 5-litre V8’s demise has been a long time coming and Euro 7 regulations are the final nail in the coffin. D250 and D350 diesel six-cylinder engines remain, as well as the plug-in hybrid.

Call it a facelift, because that’s sort of what it is. It’s certainly the most comprehensive update to the look and spec of the Defender since its introduction in 2019. New for the 2027 model year is the Vertex, which sits alongside the X in the price list and features significantly revised ‘extended’ front and rear bumpers, with new detailing and a revised grille. There’s also a new more prominent rear spoiler and standard 22-inch wheels, though 20s are an option.

The ‘Extended Exterior Pack’ that represents the most prominent change to the Vertex is also available as an option across X-Dynamic SE and HSE specs. The biggest change to the Defender inside for the 2027 model year is that there is now a six-seat configuration available for the 110, with individual captain chairs for the second row replacing the bench. There are also new paint options across the range, as well as new materials for the interior, including Ebony Forged textile, a 100 per cent polyester knitted material.

The new Defender range will go on sale in the Autumn from £58,655. The Vertex will be priced from £92,635, while the revised Octa will be priced from £147,245, £800 less than before.