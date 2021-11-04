The Land Rover Defender is designed from the ground-up for utility, as a daily-use workhorse for everything from the school run to farm work, but in 2021 its engineers stepped outside of this brief. Years before the performance-focused Octa, Land Rover equipped the range-topping model with its indulgent 5-litre supercharged AJ V8, but having made the switch to BMW's more efficient turbocharged unit in 2024, this old-school unit was on borrowed time. Euro 7 regulation forced Land Rover to replace it with a 3-litre mild-hybrid straight-six in 2026, but should we mourn the drop in cylinder count?

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We had always known that Land Rover would end up shoving a V8 engine into the Defender, but the question was always which V8 it would be, and whether it’d go after AMG’s wild (and wildly popular) G63. You could argue that the Octa is a closer match, and it certainly is on paper, but the Defender V8's old-school character brings it closer to Affalterbach's offering than you might think, for good and bad.

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Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

5-litre supercharged V8 & eight-speed automatic

Extreme weight limits straight-line performance

Smooth transmission, but calibration is lacking

Objectively, this is a car that’s able to offer the unusual proposition of one cylinder for every seat; Land Rover offered the V8 in 90, 110 and eight-seat 130 forms. Unusually there were a variety of tunes to choose from depending on the model you opt for, but each and every ‘ordinary’ V8 model comes with JLR’s old 5-litre AJ-V8, equipped with a supercharger for good measure – the 4.4-litre BMW V8 is saved for the £148,045 Octa.