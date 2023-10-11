Next-generation Mazda MX-5: What do we know?
The current Mazda MX-5 is feeling its age but it seems a new one is on the way, even if it's not deemed essential for the UK market
The ‘will they, won’t they’ conversations around the next-generation Mazda MX-5, that we've imagined the look of with the help of AI, based on the Iconic SP Concept, are never-ending. All the while, more years pass beneath the wheels of the current ND model, that will be 13 years old next year. So what’s the latest? All signs point to a new one being on the way, even if Mazda UK doesn't seem to think it's essential to offer it here...
Comments from Mazda UK bosses are downplaying the iconic roadster's necessity for the brand, if not the idea of a next-generation MX-5 arriving at all. There does at least appear to be confirmation that a next-generation MX-5 is under development, with both combustion and electric solutions in the works.
Speaking with our sister title Auto Express, UK sales director Laura Brailey said that ‘we’re less reliant on the MX-5 for our fame than we were ten years ago,’ and that ‘I think cars like the CX-5 have come a long way to push the Mazda familiarity, so we’re not just known for producing a two-seater sports car’. Certainly in terms of sales, it’s far from essential that the current MX-5, which is now only available in 1.5-litre form, gets a replacement in the UK.
Nonetheless, Brailey has confirmed that Mazda UK will ‘cling on to MX-5 for as long as the UK Government allows a combustion engine to be sold’. She refused however, to be drawn on the status of its successor: ‘We’ll see what happens after that,’ she said.
Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson had a little more to say. ‘As we look into the future – beyond 2030 – it’s clear: electrification has to come to everything at some point,’ he told Auto Express. ‘I suppose what I would hope for is progressive degrees of electrification that still retain all the character that we know and love in Mazda. I think that’s achievable.’
Next Mazda MX-5: Petrol and electric power
That squares with recent reports indicating the next MX-5 is indeed under development and that it will be ready for both a combustion powertrain and an electric one. Mazda CTO, Ryuichi Umeshita, has previously confirmed that a 2.5-litre compression ignition engine, called Skyactiv-Z, was under development for the car.
However, speaking with Auto Motor und Sport back in the summer, Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro confirmed that an electric version was also under development, with a target weight of under 1.2 tons. Cutting emissions and keeping EV weights low: formidable engineering challenges both.
An electric version of the MX-5 will probably build upon patents Mazda filed in late 2024. These demonstrated what was at the time a novel, separate battery module design that would allow an appropriately low sports car profile and seating position compared to a traditional skateboard architecture with the battery in the floor.
Three separate blocks of batteries feature. Two are behind the occupants, about the size of a normal car battery and set to the left and right of the centre line. The final one seems to be under the legs of the passenger and there’s none on the right-hand side of the car. Interestingly it’s mentioned that these batteries could either be of a more conventional lithium-ion constitution, or solid-state. Just one motor sits between the rear wheels, while there is also mention of storage space both under the bonnet and in the usual boot area.
Alpine has since confirmed it will be running a separate battery set-up for the next-generation A110 EV, while Porsche has also eschewed a skateboard for a ‘mid-engined’ battery in its new electric Boxster and Cayman.
Let’s hope the 2.5-litre, naturally-aspirated, manual car weighing under a ton – the fantasy MX-5 – also makes it through. Either way, Mazda will soon have to do the proverbial or get off the pot, as the limits of the ND MX-5’s natural tenure continue to be pushed, it could be pushing 15 years old by the time the NE is expected to arrive.