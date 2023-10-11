The ‘will they, won’t they’ conversations around the next-generation Mazda MX-5, that we've imagined the look of with the help of AI, based on the Iconic SP Concept, are never-ending. All the while, more years pass beneath the wheels of the current ND model, that will be 13 years old next year. So what’s the latest? All signs point to a new one being on the way, even if Mazda UK doesn't seem to think it's essential to offer it here...

Comments from Mazda UK bosses are downplaying the iconic roadster's necessity for the brand, if not the idea of a next-generation MX-5 arriving at all. There does at least appear to be confirmation that a next-generation MX-5 is under development, with both combustion and electric solutions in the works.

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Speaking with our sister title Auto Express, UK sales director Laura Brailey said that ‘we’re less reliant on the MX-5 for our fame than we were ten years ago,’ and that ‘I think cars like the CX-5 have come a long way to push the Mazda familiarity, so we’re not just known for producing a two-seater sports car’. Certainly in terms of sales, it’s far from essential that the current MX-5, which is now only available in 1.5-litre form, gets a replacement in the UK.