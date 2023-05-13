The third-generation Bentley Continental GT arrived in 2018, with a refreshed W12 engine and new bones shared with Porsche’s Panamera. Over the course of its life, V8 versions joined the range, as well as the Speed, the best-resolved Continental we’d yet seen.

Though the current hybrid car remains a significant derivation of its predecessor, what did end with the Mk3 was the venerable twin-turbo W12 engine.

Engines, gearbox and performance

The W12 engine is brutally effective as a power plant but not overly burdened with charisma or personality

The V8 might be slower but it’s quick enough, better-balanced and a more engaging power plant

Dual-clutch transmission is responsive but also languid and relaxed when required

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Both Continental GT coupe and Convertible models were powered by either a V8 or W12 engine. The latter is a 6-litre twin-turbo unit, which despite featuring the same capacity and a similar fundamental design as the old W12, was genuinely a brand new engine. It was also bespoke to the Bentley brand. Audi had long dropped the W12 option for its A8, and VW had long dropped the Phaeton with which the Continental was once twinned altogether.

Changes inside the engine included further development of the variable valve timing system and the firing order, making the engine smoother yet more sporting in feel. The outputs are still impressive. To begin with 626bhp between 5000 and 6000rpm and 664lb ft between 1500 and 5000rpm was potent enough, with power rising in the Speed to 650bhp.