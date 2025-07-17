Almost exactly a year ago, the unexpected announcement came from Charge Holdings that it had merged with TVR and intended to deliver the long-promised, long-delayed Griffith V8 sports car. Charge has now rebranded as MOTV Group and has provided the latest update on TVR Automotive’s comeback, with a new board of directors and a partnership with Lotus’s Hethel Performance Hub (alongside Zenos) for development and, eventually, production. Deliveries have been proposed to begin in 2028, only 11 years on from the Griffith’s reveal.

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This is the result of the plan announced this time last year to begin a ‘multi-phased restructuring of TVR’. Now the foundations are set and TVR can actually get on with the job of developing the Griffith and putting it into production.

TVR’s leadership team includes CEO (and MOTV CEO) Paul Abercrombie, CTO Steve MacManus (formerly VP of engineering at Tesla, with key roles at Apple before that), CCO Trevor Weller (formerly Lotus’s Retail Development Director) and Gavin Bristow (formerly of McLaren, Uber and SpaceX). Bristow also founded the US TVR specialist TVR Garage.

This line-up makes a lot of sense given MOTV’s stated intention to develop and build TVRs at Hethel and go electric after the run of V8 cars is complete. Long-term, TVR is to be just one in a ‘multi-brand, low-volume integrated automotive group’.

Described as ‘TVR’s new home’ is Factory 3, a part of Lotus’s Hethel Performance Hub facility in Norfolk. It’s also a fair stride away from Ebbw Vale in south Wales, where production of the TVR was first set to begin in 2018…