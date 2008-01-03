In 2003, a year after TVR had introduced the Tamora to replace the Griffith and Chimaera roadsters, it launched the T350. Based on the Tamora, the T350 was available in coupe and (a year later) targa-topped forms, with a swooping glass hatch that had a surprisingly aerodynamic profile thanks to time in MIRA’s wind tunnel. If the name was a little unromantic, it was at least descriptive: 350 referred to the power output of the car’s 3.6-litre TVR-developed Speed Six engine, and a healthy figure for a car that, like all TVRs, was light at under 1.2 tons.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The T350 therefore sat above the Tamora but below the Tuscan in the brand’s range, though in 2005 it spawned its own range-topper, the belligerent-looking Sagaris, powered by a 4-litre version of the Speed Six, weighing even less, and sporting some of the most spectacular details yet on a TVR, from its see-through spoiler to side-exit exhausts.

> TVR: Why we think it’s all over

Both the T350 and Sagaris would hang on until the brand’s messy end under Nikolay Smolensky, and would be among one of the last cars the company made. In all, TVR moved around 460 units of the T350 across its coupe and targa variants. Low by the standards of most of the cars created during Peter Wheeler’s tenure, but not bad for only four years on sale - and it means that finding one today isn’t difficult.