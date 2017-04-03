The 570S used the same Ricardo-sourced twin-turbo V8 that served throughout the McLaren line-up – right up to the P1 GTR. Compared to the V8 in its big brother at the time, the 650S, the engine featured 30 percent different components with new internals and valve gear.

In this application, it’s rated at 562bhp at 7500rpm and 443lb ft from 5000rpm – some way down on the old 650S’s (641bhp and 500lb ft), but keeps the same high 8000rpm redline and linear torque curve. The flat-plane crank V8 uses a dry sump lubrication system.

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The gearbox is the familiar seven-speed twin clutch unit, or Seamless Shift Gearbox in McLaren speak, driving the rear wheels through an open differential. The engine and gearbox can be switched from Normal mode into Sport or Track to improve response and cut shift times. The 570S manages 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 204mph.

That 562bhp has a very predictable effect on 1400kg of McLaren. The 570S is still a very fast car but perhaps predictably never quite manages to deliver the breathtaking hit of a 650S or 720S. It also doesn’t quite match the industrial slingshot effect of the much torquier 911 Turbo S, but few things do. The 8500rpm red line gives the engine a crescendo that was mostly alien to turbocharged cars until it came along, which seems like reasonable payback for the slightly dull throttle response below 3500rpm.

That’s only really an issue when exiting very tight corners – it’s frustrating to feel that lag when you want to balance the car under power at corner exit – because from halfway around the rev-counter onwards, throttle response is very sharp. Fitted with the optional sports exhaust, the 570S does sound pretty potent from the outside, but from within the cabin the note is rather uninspiring.