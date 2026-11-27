The Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 is so close to surpassing the heights of the MK7.5 and absolving the sins of the early Mk8s. All that’s been missing, arguably, is a manual gearbox and now Volkswagen has answered those prayers. Meet the Golf GTI 1976, which for all intents and purposes, is an Edition 50 with a six-speed manual transmission in place of the dual-clutch, paddle-operated ‘box of the rest of the range.

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That means it has the same 321bhp turbocharged four-cylinder EA888 engine as the Edition 50, though peak torque has been reduced from 310lb ft down to 280lb ft, as that’s what the six-speed is rated for. Happily, the manual does also represent a nominal 35kg saving, which would reduce a Performance Pack-equipped car from 1395kg to 1360kg at the kerb.

Totally besides the point, but it’s worth mentioning: acceleration performance is dented. The GTI 1976 is officially good for 0-62mph in 5.8sec, a 0.5sec jump on the DCT-equipped car. Top speed is still 168mph.

Like the Edition 50, the 1976 can be ordered with an optional Performance Pack, which tautens still further the 15-way adjustable DCC dampers, stiffens the springs and bumps negative camber up to 2 degrees from the Clubsport-spec 1.3 degrees. Warmenau wheels that save 3kg a corner are standard, as is the uprated Akrapovic exhaust, while sticky Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres are optional.

Visual distinctions for the 1976 are per Volkswagen tradition, subtle. It’s an ‘if you know, you know’ car. There’s an extra red strip on the nose, with GTI 1976 in the middle, celebrating the iconic original GTI, while there are ‘1976’ stickers on the side of the rear wing. Open the door and 1976 puddle lights with a manual shift gate feature – a nice touch or a bit cringe, depending on your tastes. Inside, carbonfibre dash trim and 1976 highlights on the seats are subtle touches. Not so subtle is that iconic golfball-topped gear knob, taking the place of the rather apologetic DSG drive select nub in the standard car.

There’s also a small badge, with ‘1 of 1976’ on it. That’s a hint as to the 1976 cars being made and obviously taken from the year the Mk1 Golf GTI debuted. Exact numbers coming to the UK aren’t confirmed, though we’re reassured that 300-400 are earmarked. More will be pushed for if there’s demand. Exact pricing isn’t known either, though we’re told it won’t be a jump compared to the Edition 50, which starts at around £48,000.