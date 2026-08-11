The Q7 is just as much of a tech fest inside as it is outside, with Vorsprung models getting a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system including ‘seat shakers’ for improved bass response and headrest speakers for clarity. It won’t blow your mind like the Naim system employed by its Bentley relatives, but it’s strong for day-to-day use nonetheless. All four doors are soft-close, as you’d expect, but they’re also motorised in an effort to make them easier to open and close. The odd straining sounds of motors and sense of resistance you get as a result feels a bit clunky, especially when you know that other markets make full use of this hardware to allow the doors to fully open and close automatically at the touch of a button.

In the UK, the Q7 will come as a seven-seater as standard and while this is a configuration that usually sacrifices all useable boot space in some cars, the Q7 retains a good amount of luggage space with the third-row in place. You get 722 litres of capacity when they're in place and 1980 litres with them down, just 95 litres less than the five-seater. It will come in plug-in hybrid form at a later date but the UK won’t receive the option of a six-seater.

Price, specs and rivals

The new third-generation Audi Q7 starts at £81,665 for the S-line, which comes with 20-inch wheels, Dinamica microfibre inside, Matrix LED headlights and all three interior displays as standard. The Edition 1 stands in the middle of the range at £88,965 to bring elements like darkened exterior trim, 22-inch wheels and Nappa leather upholstery to the equation, with £101,665 the figure for the range-topping Vorsprung.

This might make the Q7’s starting point around £10,000 more than the outgoing car, but it’s likely that rivals from elsewhere in the market will match it – BMW is yet to confirm pricing for the new X5, but the Range Rover Sport only marginally undercuts the Q7 at £77,620.

2027 Audi Q7 specs