The Audi Q9 is a huge family hauler to rival BMW’s X7… but there’s a catch
As if the Q7 wasn’t big enough, Audi has launched a new flagship SUV to sit alongside it with the enormous Q9
It’s been a long time coming, but in the last 12 months Audi has pulled out all the stops to completely revamp its range from head to toe. From the stunning Nuvolari supercar to the bold new Q7 SUV and highly anticipated RS5, it’s not holding back, and a new flagship SUV in the form of the Q9 proves it’s not stopping any time soon.
This model is said to be the new flagship of the range, sitting above the Q7 as an even larger seven-seat alternative. Audi calls it 'unapologetically high status' which is to say, absolutely enormous; the Q9 is 5.31 metres long and 2.21 metres wide, making it longer than a long-wheelbase Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, and just about as wide as a Lamborghini Revuelto – wheels of up to 23-inches in size are available as a result.
> The Audi Nuvolari is the marque's fastest model ever, with a Lamborghini heart
Despite its dimensions though, ties with the rest of the range are very clear. The same contemporary, butch aesthetic has been carried across, with an assertive, upright front end, huge illuminated front grille and all of Audi’s latest lighting tech. At the front there are ultra-slim daytime running lights, with the main Matrix LED headlights quietly nestled in the bumper below. Curved OLED lights are implemented at the rear, alongside the unusual projected indicators first seen on the Q7.
At launch, the Q9 will come with adaptive air suspension, all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering and a mild-hybrid 3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 diesel with 295bhp and 465lb ft of torque only. The only catch is that if you're after more power, you'll have to fly overseas for now. Audi has launched an SQ9 model alongside the standard car in other markets, equipped with the 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 seen in models like the now-discontinued RS6, producing just shy of 600bhp for a 3.8sec 0-60mph time and 155mph top speed. The closest you'll get to this in the UK comes in BMW-form, with the 523bhp V8-powered X7 M60i, costing from £118,305.
Audi focused on ultimate space inside, with room for seven occupants as standard, or a more spacious six-seater layout as an option. Even second-row passengers get individual electric seats, with features like automatic electric doors and Audi’s largest-ever panoramic sunroof fitted as an option for a premium edge – the latter is backlit for ambiance at night, and has switchable transparency to help reduce glare.
Its closest rivals are the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, priced from £99,995 and £93,280 respectively. Like the Audi, the Mercedes is available with just a single powertrain at the time of writing with the 385bhp black-pump GLS 450d. BMW offers much more variety, with the range spanning from the c350bhp petrol and diesel models, all the way up to the 523bhp V8-powered M60i.
The Audi Q9 is on sale now, and while UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, you’ll pay from €108k in Germany – expect a starting price in the region of £100,000 here.