It’s been a long time coming, but in the last 12 months Audi has pulled out all the stops to completely revamp its range from head to toe. From the stunning Nuvolari supercar to the bold new Q7 SUV and highly anticipated RS5, it’s not holding back, and a new flagship SUV in the form of the Q9 proves it’s not stopping any time soon.

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This model is said to be the new flagship of the range, sitting above the Q7 as an even larger seven-seat alternative. Audi calls it 'unapologetically high status' which is to say, absolutely enormous; the Q9 is 5.31 metres long and 2.21 metres wide, making it longer than a long-wheelbase Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, and just about as wide as a Lamborghini Revuelto – wheels of up to 23-inches in size are available as a result.

> The Audi Nuvolari is the marque's fastest model ever, with a Lamborghini heart

Despite its dimensions though, ties with the rest of the range are very clear. The same contemporary, butch aesthetic has been carried across, with an assertive, upright front end, huge illuminated front grille and all of Audi’s latest lighting tech. At the front there are ultra-slim daytime running lights, with the main Matrix LED headlights quietly nestled in the bumper below. Curved OLED lights are implemented at the rear, alongside the unusual projected indicators first seen on the Q7.