The all-new third-generation Audi Q7 has finally been introduced, set to take over from the second-generation model that’s had over a decade on sale. The Q7 is an important model for Audi globally and especially so in the UK where it’s one of the brand’s most popular models despite the years (and two facelifts) the outgoing car has under its wheels. Like the recently renewed A5 and Q5, the new Q7 sticks to traditional powertrains and eschews a risky electric option. Here are all the details.

Engines and chassis

Engines first, and surprisingly the Q7 is all-diesel to start with. The new model will launch initially in the UK with two versions of the same V6: a 3-litre unit in 242bhp 369lb ft and 295bhp 465lb ft forms. Both feature Audi’s MHEV plus 48-volt mild-hybrid tech to boost performance and efficiency and afford low-speed electric-only running.

Plug-in hybrid variants are expected to join the lineup subsequently. The SQ7 has already been introduced for the US market with the 591bhp 590lb ft twin-turbo V8 model introduced there alongside a twin-turbo petrol V6 for the standard Q7. Introduction of the flagship SQ7 model to the UK later down the line looks likely.

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All Q7s will use the same eight-speed automatic transmission, putting power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro four-wheel-drive system. Chassis-wise, steel springs come as standard with an air spring system optional. In sport mode the Q7 can lower itself by up to 30mm, while it can also lower by 62mm when stationary, making it easier to get in and out. Geo-data can be used by the car to prepare for what’s coming up, adjusting suspension settings ahead of a rail crossing to improve refinement, for example.