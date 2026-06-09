New Audi Q7 finally revealed – BMW X5 rival renewed after over a decade
Audi’s new Q7 has been a long time coming and the third-generation car is finally here, launching not with electric, but all-diesel power
The all-new third-generation Audi Q7 has finally been introduced, set to take over from the second-generation model that’s had over a decade on sale. The Q7 is an important model for Audi globally and especially so in the UK where it’s one of the brand’s most popular models despite the years (and two facelifts) the outgoing car has under its wheels. Like the recently renewed A5 and Q5, the new Q7 sticks to traditional powertrains and eschews a risky electric option. Here are all the details.
Engines and chassis
Engines first, and surprisingly the Q7 is all-diesel to start with. The new model will launch initially in the UK with two versions of the same V6: a 3-litre unit in 242bhp 369lb ft and 295bhp 465lb ft forms. Both feature Audi’s MHEV plus 48-volt mild-hybrid tech to boost performance and efficiency and afford low-speed electric-only running.
Plug-in hybrid variants are expected to join the lineup subsequently. The SQ7 has already been introduced for the US market with the 591bhp 590lb ft twin-turbo V8 model introduced there alongside a twin-turbo petrol V6 for the standard Q7. Introduction of the flagship SQ7 model to the UK later down the line looks likely.
All Q7s will use the same eight-speed automatic transmission, putting power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro four-wheel-drive system. Chassis-wise, steel springs come as standard with an air spring system optional. In sport mode the Q7 can lower itself by up to 30mm, while it can also lower by 62mm when stationary, making it easier to get in and out. Geo-data can be used by the car to prepare for what’s coming up, adjusting suspension settings ahead of a rail crossing to improve refinement, for example.
Also optional will be rear-wheel steering and a limited-slip differential to improve agility and traction. Wheel sizes range from 20-inch to a full-bodied 23 inches, with all wheels shrouding 400mm front discs (clamped by six-piston calipers) and 350mm rears.
Design
Contrary to the trend of slightly amorphous, pebble-esque SUVs, the latest Q7 is the most upright yet, doubling down on the sturdy, blocky, imperious SUV form factor. This is to appeal to buyers cross-shopping with Volvo’s XC90, Land Rover’s Defender and Discovery or BMW’s X5 and it’s a design that will effectively carry across to the even more luxurious, and large Q9 flagship - a car to rival BMW’s X7 and the Range Rover.
Draped across the blocky SUV silhouette is design language and lighting familiar from the Q3 and A6. The huge single-frame grille could probably swallow a whole Q3 and you won't miss it at night, given its honeycomb elements are backlit. The new Q7 is also able to project light patterns onto the road, like orange indicator chevrons.
Interior
Inside the Q7 is doubling down on luxury, starting with how you get in, given the doors are now powered. Once inside, the established Audi cabin language is familiar but enhanced. The steering wheel features the reinvented indicator and wiper controls first seen on the Q3.
The Q7’s cabin is, as you’d expect, a pixel-fest, with Audi’s ‘Digital Stage’ consisting of a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.5-inch infotainment screen, as well as a 12.3-inch passenger display. Unfortunately, the new Q7 leans heavily on digital, non-physical controls, with even airflow direction controls hidden within the central screen. Not very luxurious.
Happily, the cabin is a sea of premium materials, with wood in place of fingerprint-magnet piano blacks in the images here. There’s also plenty of leather and premium soft fabrics to ensure this is an X5-rivalling cabin experience. It should be more practical than an X5 too, with seven seats optional and an enormous boot, thanks to that tall, slab-sided tail.
Prices
The new Q7 will be available to order later this year. European prices start at around £76,000. While UK pricing has yet to be announced, buyers of the BMW X5 rival in the UK shouldn’t expect to pay much more than that. For reference, the X5 currently starts from £74,280 for a basic xDrive30d, with the near-300bhp straight-six diesel. It is shortly to receive a BMW iX3 and i3-style Neue Klasse refresh.