New BMW X5 will face Audi’s Q7 with hybrid, diesel and electric power

BMW might not have invented the premium SUV market; Range Rover beat it by several decades. And it wasn’t the first German brand to explore the segment either, with the Mercedes M-Class arriving in 1997.

But 1999’s BMW X5 was the first to offer a genuinely car-like driving experience, and as an all-rounder it’s been hard to beat across four generations so far – and BMW is confident the all-new fifth-generation X5 will remain a class benchmark.

New BMW X5 powertrains and handling – electric, PHEV and diesel power

There’s a bit of a five theme with the latest X5 in fact, with the fifth-generation car also offering (globally) five different drive systems, including an all-electric iX5 capable of, you guessed it, more than 500 miles on a charge (and offering more than 500bhp, too).

UK buyers can expect four of the five options BMW is ultimately offering, and that quartet includes a diesel, two plug-in hybrids, and a fully electric iX5. BMW’s not given up on diesel yet, and while CO2 emissions will ultimately rule it out for most company buyers, private customers may be more tempted. The X5 40d xDrive uses a 309bhp, 494lb ft 3-litre turbocharged inline six with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance, and while CO2 numbers haven’t yet been confirmed, both combined economy and performance have: 40.4mpg, 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds, and 143mph.