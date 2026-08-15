It’s hard not to look at the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Manthey through a cynical lens. The Turbo GT already has narrow appeal – it’s a mighty technical achievement, but it’s hard to see why anyone would stump up £190k to buy one when the GTS and Turbo are already indecently rapid, and all the Taycan you could ever need. The Turbo GT Weissach Package is even harder to get your head around, ditching back seats in the pursuit of track performance, in a 2.2-ton electric saloon…

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The Manthey kit takes this several steps further, with the Porsche-owned racing outfit comprehensively upgrading the Taycan’s chassis and aero to achieve the ultimate lap time, for – wait for it – €108,900 (circa £93k) on top of the price of a Turbo GT Weissach. Does anyone buy a Taycan to use on track? And if they do, would they pay the price of an Alpine A110 R to make it faster? The customer base must be vanishingly small – hence why the kit is only being offered for left-hand-drive Taycans.

Read between the lines and there’s another reason for the Turbo GT Manthey’s existence. Last year the ‘base’ Turbo GT Weissach had its four-door EV Nürburgring production-car record broken by the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. Being beaten by a smartphone manufacturer probably didn’t go down well in Stuttgart (even if the Xiaomi needed around 500bhp more to do so), so consider the Manthey kit a response.