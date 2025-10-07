Like it or lump it, whether for good reasons or bad, the new BMW M5 is one of the most recognisable and conversation-starting performance cars of the moment, even almost two years on from its launch. If you want one though, there is that small hurdle of the price tag. At over £114k as standard for a saloon or £116k for a Touring, it’s no small commitment, even if there are savings to be made if you’re getting it as a company car. Happily, there are always deals to be had if you’re willing to pluck an already-built car off an eager dealer’s lot, rather than speccing up and having your own built.

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Take this M5 Touring, which is currently available for £112,995, some £3000 less than a bog-standard Touring costs and over £23,000 less than what the book says this would have cost the buyer who specced and commissioned its creation… Yes, this M5 Touring had a book price of over £135k.

Desirable and expensive options that fortify that price and that make the discounted figure appealing, include BMW Individual Irish Green paint worth £5175 and M Performance trim for the front and rear bumpers, side skirts and spoiler. There’s carbon interior trim, Silverstone extended leather and the controversial 952 M Lite alloy wheels bumping up costs as well. There’s no M driver’s pack mind, so your top speed is 155mph and it doesn’t have the pricey ceramic brakes. The car’s been available since September with Group 1 BMW in Colchester.

The M5’s one of those rare cars outside of the supercar genre that pulls attention like a low-slung carbon-bodied speed hump scuffer with doors that go up and exhausts that spit fire. That in itself holds a lot of appeal for some, taking precedent even over whether it delivers in terms of its engineering and dynamics.

Truthfully the latest M5 is the best at just being a normal car, too. There’s no ignoring how appealing the favourable Benefit In Kind company car tax rate is, not to mention being able to tackle the average daily commute on electric power alone. It could for some be all the car one could ever need.

This one only doubles down on the M5’s inherent supercar-shading presence and if the colour isn't for you, there are plenty of new M5s out there gathering dust on dealer lots that can be had for a discount. Start your search on Carwow…