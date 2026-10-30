Externally, the ICE and BEV versions of the new 3-series appear remarkably similar, though they are on different platforms. The wheelbase of the i3 is longer, its roof height is 25mm higher, a small amount given that the battery pack is in the floor, an integral part of the structure, which improves rigidity and saves weight. Even so, the circa 2200kg i3 50 is a substantial 345kg heavier than the six-cylinder M350. For reference, that’s a match for the previous-generation electric BMW i4, and around 250kg more than the dual-motor Tesla Model 3 Performance.

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There will be a sportier i3 ‘60’ with more power and the dynamic features of the M350, but the i3 50 xDrive proved quick and dynamic. It costs from £54,425 and offers an M350-beating 469bhp and 476lb ft of electric power, and a range of between 450 and 567 miles. The 108.7 kWh battery pack charges from zero to 100 per cent in 11 hours at 11kW, says BMW, but of course most UK homes are single-phase 7.6kW. At an ultra-fast, 400kW rapid charger, you can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 21mins.

In our test on virtually every kind of road and in every sort of weather Britain has to offer, these range figures held up better than virtually any other EV on the market. This isn’t down to raw efficiency, though, as while our taxing high speed, low temperature motorway test resulted in a 3.7mi/kWh figure, very reasonable for the performance on offer (and around 1mi/kWh better than the previous i4 M60), a Tesla Model 3 will exceed the 4mi/kWh figure under the same conditions. Nevertheless, that huge battery pack and expertly calibrated range estimation software mean you’ll always get the estimated range on your dash – expect a real-world range of over 400 miles in the worst conditions, and towards the 560 miles claimed should you cover miles at lower speeds.

Performance, ride and handling

Excellent refinement, with road and wind noise minimal

Well-measured, progressive throttle responsive

Quick from point-to-point, with great chassis balance