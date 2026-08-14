Following in the footsteps of the Cosworth V12-engined Victor, the turbocharged Valour and the track-honed Valiant of 2024, Aston Martin has devised a new 'V' name for 2026, and one special car to go with it. The Aston Martin Valen is the latest creation from Gaydon's Special Vehicle Operations team, shown for the first time at Monterey Car Week in California as an ultra-limited special for the marque's very best customers.

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It’s the latest limited-run model of 150 units only, a V12-engined, two-seater, carbonfibre-bodied piece of sculpture. A piece of sculpture capable of 0-62mph in 3.1sec and 214mph flat-out, and one that costs £1.5m before you start personalising it further still.

> Aston Martin Valour review – a £1.5m V12 Aston you could drive daily

On the eve of its launch, there was as much talk about the Valen’s sawtooth side sills as there was the news that, in return for a £550m cash injection, Aston Martin has sold 50.1 per cent of its ‘non-automotive intellectual property and branding rights’. In other words, the rights holder can stick the AM wings on anything it wishes, as long as it isn’t a car.

Less resilient teams would have thrown in the towel by now, but there’s a belief at Aston Martin that things can – and will – improve. Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll is still prepared to raise the funding when and where required (although not always in ways that existing investors/debt holders approve of) and do the deals his team requires to take the next crucial step. The latest financial figures make painful reading, none more so than for CEO Adrian Hallmark, but he remains committed to his turnaround plan and has the backing of those around him – including the Q by Aston Martin team responsible for creating the Valen, a car that shows the ambition remains undiminished.

The Valen (it’s only a matter of time before suitable V-names run out, surely?) continues the bloodline of the aforementioned specials with a design that, rather than chasing aerodynamic performance, adopts a far broader and more expressive style. There are very clear trademark Aston design cues from grille to tail, but amongst these are far more indulgent elements that only such exclusive models allow – and that customers with the necessary seven-figure credit line demand. Don’t expect sawtoothed vortex generators on the sills on your next Vantage.