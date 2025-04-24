Forget Bond and his gadget-laden Silver Birch DB5. When it comes to ultimate Astons, my heart has always belonged to the big, ballsy GT flagships. From the 1970s Vantage to today’s epic, twin-turbocharged Vanquish, there’s something about these bruising machines that speaks so eloquently of the marque. To me, they will always be the quintessential Aston Martin.

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Of all these rollicking flagships, it’s the Virage-based V550 Aston Martin Vantage that makes the most emphatic statement. At least to me. This could have something to do with it being introduced at a time when I was just experienced enough for Aston’s PR boss, Harry Calton, to entrust me with its humble, Ford-sourced ignition key. As a kid who’d grown up with a fascination for all cars, but especially Astons, getting near one of these hand-built, two-tonne monsters was a source of awe and wonder.

Engine, gearbox and performance

This bespoke twin-supercharged V8 is cocophonous and overflowing with character

It’s not as industrial as an American small-block, though

It’s extraordinarily fast and needs its enormous torque, thanks to super long knotty gears

This brand-new breed of old-school Vantage, launched in 1993, was based on the underwhelming Virage but heavily reworked, with only the roof and doors remaining of the original shell. Not one but two Eaton superchargers were fitted to Aston Martin’s Tadek Marek-designed 5.3-litre V8, reworked by Reeves Callaway, who was also responsible for the engines in Aston’s AMR‑1 Group C racer.

The blowers boosted power to 550bhp (hence the V550 name) from the Virage’s original 330bhp, and the V8 fires up with the throaty eagerness of a stock car, with an offbeat idle and super-sharp throttle response. With 550lb ft, it developed more torque than any other production engine of the time.