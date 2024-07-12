‘I’d say we’re at a really good mid-development point. There are different specs of tyres. We’ve got a standard slick, but there will also be a ‘confidential’ tyre. They call it confidential because customers can run it but Michelin will turn up, fit them to the car, let you run the car, and then take them away. That’s how you get the ultimate lap time.’

Presumably you can tailor the aero to the circuit as well, as you go around the lap?

‘You can do anything. We’ve got a lot more freedom, which is a good thing and a bad thing. The development process is a lot longer because we have to sign off all of these different modes. We’re offering different engine modes and we’ve got a hydraulically locking diff, so we can control the locking, but everything has to be tried and tested and proven out. So it’s great from a point of view of being able to tune the car, but it also makes the development a lot longer.’

Will the Red Bull RB17 be faster than an F1 car?

‘Probably not any track because it achieves its lap time in a very different way. It’s got an awful lot of downforce at low speed, which then bleeds off at high speed. Normally aerodynamic downforce goes up with the speed squared. With this, we have an active front wing, active rear wing and active diffuser. Also, varying the ride height changes the downforce a lot and we have active suspension, so we can do that. Once we get to about 150kph [93mph], our aero drops away and that’s to give the tyre a sensible life.

‘So, Spa is a good example. I always have to emphasise: this is in the virtual world. On the simulator it is faster than the outright lap record at Spa. But it’s a virtual lap, so we’re trying not to shout about it too much.’

Red Bull will sell 50 RB17s, with customers invited to take part in exclusive track days around the world with driver coaching and car setup support. Simulator sessions will also be offered to get a taste of the RB17’s performance and driving characteristics before strapping into the real car. The cost? Still nothing announced as yet, though Red Bull revealed an estimate of £5 million (plus taxes) in 2022, making the RB17 twice the price of a Valkyrie. And that’s before you’ve taken it to Lanzante to make it road legal.