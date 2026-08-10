Monterey Car Week in California has officially kicked off, and Aston Martin is taking it just as seriously as you’d expect. While the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance celebrates its 75th year, Aston Martin is doing precisely the same with its DB2 Le Mans racer of the early 1950s. It's transformed the DB12 S to mark the occasion.

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Three unique examples have been created by the marque’s internal Q division to take direct inspiration from each of the racers. Most distinctive of all was the use of bold painted grilles to make them easy to spot on the circuit, and as you’d expect, this is exactly what has been carried across to the DB12 S.

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Named ‘VMF 63’, ‘VMF 64’ and ‘VMF 65’ in reference to the number plates worn by the three DB2 racers, the DB12 specials come with Rosso Red, Speed Yellow and Ellwood Blue painted grilles and accents respectively – remaining faithful to the originals, though all three are painted in Carbon Black to match the DB2. Look a little closer and you’ll spot ‘75’ roundels denoting the 75th anniversary celebration, carbonfibre side strakes and rear lip spoilers painted to match too, with the latter including a subtle DB2 silhouette.