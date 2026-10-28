Obviously there remain question marks over the charging process in the UK, but find a quick charger and you’ll get from 10 to 80 percent battery charge in 22 minutes. And as with the Range Rover Electric, the company’s charging app is designed to take the jeopardy out of charging in the UK.

The switch to electric doesn’t hinder the Sport’s off-road capabilities one bit. If anything, they aid them. There’s no need for a low range gearbox, so when climbing an obstacle everything is much smoother and measured, with no flare of engine revs to distract you. With additional changes to the firm’s Terrain Response that maximise the benefit of an electric powertrain when negotiating whatever the landscape can throw at it the Sport’s off-road credentials are improved rather than compromised. Wading depth remains 900m (the charging flap, like the fuel flap is positioned at 1-metre on the rear three-quarter panel if you ever find yourself in the position of wondering how deep the water is that you are currently in. Assuming you haven’t switched on the on-board wading app, that is).

Range Rover has been criticised for being late to market with its electric offerings, especially so as sister brand Jaguar launched the I-Pace in 2016, but in taking its time it feels the brand has been able to develop the right car at the right time. There’s certainly more powerful electric SUVs, and there are cheaper ones from disruptor brands, but the Range Rover Sport has landed in a sweet spot of offering just the right amount of everything. There remains a question mark over reliability, an area Managing Director Martin Limpert acknowledges is an area they need to work on and are, and many will still question the suitability of an electric powertrain in meeting their needs. Certainly if you rely on the ‘utility’ of your SUV more than the ‘sport’ then diesel will still most likely be the preferred fuel choice for you. But if you currently run a petrol plug-in hybrid or a V8 petrol, the EV550 could be the model to convince you to at least try the electric alternative.

Price and rivals

Range Rover’s new Sport Electric starts at £111,570 on the road in Dynamic SE trim and climbs to £126,289 for the First Edition. Porsche’s 657bhp Cayenne S starts from £99,900 the Turbo with 1140bhp starts from £130,900. BMW’s new iX5 M60e xDrive with 612bhp starts from £101,775, Mercedes new AMG GT SUV in GT53 trim producing 544bhp starts for £113,774.