That Range Rover has decided that the all-new electric derivative of its SUV icon should look exactly like its internal combustion engined relatives might come as a surprise to some. They have also decided against fitting rocket thrusters. I know, how do they expect to sell a car if they’ve given the internet nothing to get its teeth sunk into? Well, JLR’s hope is that by keeping its own rule book very much intact, that customers will consider the £154,070 Range Rover EV550 on its merits and not gimmickry. And it has plenty of the former.

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If you think JLR’s latest edition of its pioneering SUV is a response to the wave of new high-end battery electric premium SUVs, you’re a little off the mark. A BEV version of the current L460 Range Rover was factored into the model mix a decade ago when the MLA-Flex chassis that underpins it was being developed; in this case to house a family of diesel and petrol combustion engines along with plug-in hybrid versions, and now a fully fledged electric model. Five years on from the car’s global debut, some of those diesel and petrol powertrain options have gone, most notably some of the petrol V8s, but this is one area Range Rover expects the EV550 to step in.

Power and performance

And for good reason, because it takes very little distance in its opulent cabin (few do interior design and materials in terms of quality and a sense of boutique bespokeness as well as Range Rover) to experience the effortless, peerless sensations a V8 Range Rover offers but with a powertrain that delivers seamless power and torque in near silence. Momentum is measured, delivered with the knowledge that if you need to, this near three-ton behemoth (RR claims a 2.8-ton kerbweight) can move at a serious rate. It’ll reach 60mph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds and top 124mph, which is both impressive and a little unnerving as it does so silently. Although it’s far more refined and less nauseous than many electric cars when doing so.

As with a V8-engined Range Rover the EV550 feels totally within itself, with more in reserve than you most often require. 542bhp might not grab the headlines like Mercedes-AMG’s new 1153bhp AMG GT SUV does. Then again, a circa-600bhp reduction feels a small penalty for a car that doesn’t look like it’s been designed in AI via a badly translated prompt meant for a children’s book illustration. Range Rover has never been about chasing numbers, preferring to take on the Bentley mantra of old in that its vehicles have ‘enough’ performance.