If the L405 Range Rover of 2012 was a tentative push upwards into luxury car status for SUVs, Bentley’s Bentayga was a hammerblow confirmation that SUVs could absolutely play in this space. Arriving in 2015 with a W12 engine and bearing all the performance, craftsmanship and refinement hallmarks of a proper Bentley. Granted, the veneer of Bentleyness hung a little thinly over what was a Volkswagen Touareg/Porsche Cayenne underpinning in places, but in the 11 years the car’s been on sale, Crewe’s worked hard to up its game. Today, the W12 is gone – a twin-turbo V8 taking its place – and a significant facelift inside and out, plus major changes to the way the car feels have brought it up to snuff. It’s getting a little old but it absolutely remains one of the best luxury cars money can buy right now. Just don’t option the Akrapovic exhaust if it’s cosetting luxury you’re after…

Porsche Panamera

Prices from £89,400

Pros – Fascinating active suspension and hybrid tech

Fascinating active suspension and hybrid tech Cons – Expensive, heavy

Expensive, heavy evo rating 4.5 stars

Ask Porsche GB which rivals the Panamera should be compared to and it won’t be Mercedes-Benz’s E-class, or the AMG GT four-door. It’ll be the S-class, because nowadays, in Porsche’s view, the Taycan is its sports saloon and the Panamera is its luxury saloon. Happily, luxury and refinement is well within the current Panamera’s sphere of competency. It rides beautifully (whether on its standard air springs or the optional Active Ride system), is nicely refined, well-stocked for power and performance, nicely trimmed inside, well-equipped and even reasonably spacious. It’s also, obviously being a Porsche, about as dynamic as cars on this list get, alongside the Lucid and Bentley. It’s not shot through with 911 levels of agility or tactility, but it’s got that Porsche feeling of tautness and response when you want it.

BMW 7-series

Prices from £104,230

Pros – Stunning, beautifully finished interior; distinctly BMW feel

Stunning, beautifully finished interior; distinctly BMW feel Cons – We'd opt for the cheaper 750e

We'd opt for the cheaper 750e evo rating 4 stars

The 7-series has always been BMW’s foil for the Mercedes-Benz S-class, yet they’ve always done slightly different jobs. If the Merc pays very little mind to driving enjoyment or involvement, rather than refinement, the BMW does. Because, well, it’s in BMW’s DNA. As such the 7-series has always been the German luxo-barge of choice if you’re looking to drive yourself more often than be driven in. It’s a great thing to ride in the back of all the same, especially given the current car has a Dolby Atmos cinema in the back. Engine-wise, you can no longer get the V12 or even a V8 in the 7-series, which is a shame. Only straight-six hybrids will serve in the range alongside the all-electric i7 for now. The elephant in the room for Rolls-Royce of course is that the i7 is mechanically a Spectre, shorn of all its Rolls-Royce style and interior opulence.