A slalom course on Goodwood's pit straight demonstrates that the power of the rear-wheel steering, which allows the Spectre to tuck in through the direction changes and shortens its turning circle at either end. It's also an opportunity to feel the effects of the active anti-roll bars. Below 10mph they disconnect to benefit ride quality, resulting in more body roll. Above that speed they tense up, which you feel as extra firmness in the steering and more resistance to roll, although you're still working with a fair few degrees of lean.

The Spectre isn't a car that encourages you to sink into the throttle for extended periods, but when you do there's huge performance on offer. It doesn't kick you up the road with the immediacy of most fast EVs but it piles on speed effortlessly, with only a gentle hush of increasing wind noise. The Black Badge’s Spirited mode makes it more potent still. In launch mode (yes, in a Rolls-Royce) it reaches 62mph from rest in 4.3sec, compared to 4.5 in the standard car. Top speed in both is 155mph.

Even when using the full performance the Spectre is measured and serene, and you feel like you can keep up with the rate it gathers pace. Get to a corner and you're very aware of how much momentum you're carrying, but there's good grip to lean on and the balance is stable. It's certainly not a car to be hustled and feels wayward if you're too aggressive, but grip falls away with plenty of advance warning and there are no nasty surprises at the limit. With the proviso that we only had the chance to push through a couple of corners, with the stability control switched on.

A one-pedal driving function lets you bleed out of the throttle to decelerate to a stop. The calibration is again smooth and seamless but it takes some getting used to. Even driving well below the limit you arrive at certain corners at 100mph, so you naturally want to use the brake pedal. But with time you learn to back off early and let the system trim off speed, before introducing the power again. And when coming to a complete stop, the Spectre gently rolls to a halt with no secondary jolt.

Driving a Rolls-Royce on track is like taking a GT3 RS on an M25 commute. You're so far from the car's intended environment that you won't draw any conclusions about its abilities beyond surface level impressions. But in a Rolls the surface level impressions are hugely important too – the finer points of how every touchpoint is calibrated, and how easy and effortless it is to drive. In this sense the Spectre Series II ticks pretty much every box, and though nothing major has changed, this early taste indicates not much needed to.