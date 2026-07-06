As with the iconic Bentley coupe, the Torcal is unapologetically bold in its stance. It portrays what Page calls ‘upright elegance’, with an imposing grille dominating the front that can be illuminated (don’t worry, you can switch it off) and a distinctive lower front bumper that provides the thread of Conti T DNA. It might sit lower to the road than you expect, but the Torcal doesn’t lack presence or confidence when faced head-on.

It’s a very broad shouldered, almost stocky design compared to both the ageing Bentayga and the swoopy Porsche the Torcal shares its under garments with. There’s little fuss to the body detailing, instead the flanks are subtle in their confidence allowing the front and rear wheel arch housings to carry the bulk and muscle. Seeing it in the metal presents a far more confident design than the images convey.

It has a wheelbase 30mm longer than a Bentayga, but its overall length is 125mm shorter and there are no plans to create a long wheelbase Torcal – it’s deemed there is enough interior space already. It’s exactly 2-metres wide, 1.7-metres high and its kerb weight is 2795kg. Ouch. But it hides its bulk far better than the lighter and larger Bentayga and in profile its cleaner design draws you into its details to provide genuine identity and individuality. Overall, many will buy it because of how Bentley has integrated elements of its old school charm into a thoroughly modern vehicle architecture. ‘We do revolution not evolution,’ explained CEO Dr Frank Walliser when giving an evo an early look at the Torcal.

Powertrain, chassis and 0-60mph

What strikes you most is that the Torcal is clearly a Bentley first and foremost and unless you know, there are no overt signs it’s a purely electric car. However, despite appearances to the contrary the company’s hybrid V8 doesn’t fit where the frunk is because there’s an electric motor there, along with one on the rear axle, both of which are powered by a 108kWh battery positioned under the floor between the two. Depending on the trim you go for, you will have either 801bhp and 881lb ft at your disposal in the Core model, 876bhp and 996lb ft in the S for a sub-3sec 0-60mph time. Both figures sit between the 657bhp Cayenne S and 1140bhp Cayenne Turbo and outgun the electric Range Rover and Sport by nearly 300bhp, and this despite Bentley saying it wasn’t chasing performance.