It’s been on its way for some time, but the Range Rover Electric has finally arrived. The high-end EV market has been a tough nut to crack for some manufacturers, but Range Rover is convinced it’s found the winning recipe. ‘We listened to what our customers want’, said Simon Fairbrother, Range Rover Electric Programme Chief. ‘The overwhelming response was, first and foremost, it needs to be a Range Rover. Don’t change it, just make it better,’ and it seems that’s precisely what it’s done.

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Priced from £154,070 for the ‘EV550 Autobiography’, buyers pay a £50,000 premium over the entry-level combustion model, but given the Autobiography trim entry point, it’s quite clear that no Range Rover Electric is basic. Its dual-motors (one on each axle, manufactured in-house in the UK) produce a total of 542bhp and 627lb ft of torque to put it ahead of the V8-powered P530 in terms of outputs with a 4.3sec 0-60mph time a tenth quicker too. It won’t trouble a Tesla Model X Plaid, but the Range Rover has never been a car for drag racing on YouTube.

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Range Rover’s approach to building an EV couldn’t be more different to what Jaguar’s is doing down the road in Coventry. Jaguar is going unashamedly bold – to the point of being unrecognisable – in a bid to entice new customers, with an all-new platform, its own bespoke powertrain and a look both inside and out that is certain is cause as much conversation as the concept revealed in December in 2024 did.