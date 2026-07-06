The Bentley Torcal, the brand’s first fully electric car, will be revealed in full on 23 September 2026. A five-metre-long SUV, it will sit below the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur as an entry point to the Bentley range, and its aim is growth: the Torcal’s mission to attract new customers to grow the brand, including those who may not have previously considered buying a Bentley.

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It’s not intended to be an electric Bentayga alternative; its brief is to be a model all of its own, with a unique character and attributes. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but the Torcal’s starting price will be below that of the Bentayga. It will be sold in every market around the world Bentley’s other models are currently sold in.

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The arrival of the Torcal provides Bentley with a three-pronged powertrain attack adding to the existing plug-in hybrid V8s in the GT and Flying Spur and pure combustion-engine power in specials such as the new Supersports.

The name Torcal – pronounced stressing the second syllable, ‘tor-CAHL’ as opposed to rhyming with ‘snorkel’ – is taken from rock formations in Spain shaped by twisting winds. It's also derived from the Latin word ‘torquere,’ meaning to twist, and where the more modern word ‘torque’ can trace its roots. Which is rather apt considering Bentleys past and present have never left drivers wanting for pulling power.