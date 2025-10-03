With double wishbones at the front, a multi-link setup at the rear, new twin-chamber dampers and the firm’s trick 48V anti-roll system, this is set to be one of the most dynamically capable Bentleys we’ve seen. Track at the rear has even been widened by 16mm, its electronically controlled limited-slip differential assisted by torque vectoring by braking and its rear-wheel steering system remains in place. All of these systems have been recalibrated to suite this new package too, with revised ESC modes giving the driver full control: Dynamic offers a degree of slip, with everything off allowing for what Bentley is calling 'significant but highly controllable oversteer'.

Given its performance credentials there’s no surprise its design is more aggressive than the standard car, but Bentley’s taken it to the extreme. The front bumper is completely new and includes the largest front splitter ever fitted to a Bentley road car, with pronounced vertical intakes feeding air to the brakes and engine. Carbonfibre canards, an aggressive new side sill, rear diffuser and a huge fixed ducktail spoiler at the rear all contribute to 300kg more downforce than you get in the Speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The wheels are 22-inch forged items designed in collaboration with Manthey Racing, with the largest automotive braking system on the market nestled within them – 440mm and 410mm carbon ceramic discs can be found front and rear, with ten- and four-piston calipers acting upon them respectively. Pirelli P-Zero tyres are standard-fit but buyers can option sticky Trofeo RS rubber at a cost to allow for a 30 per cent improvement in cornering speed over a GT Speed.

In-keeping with the focused nature of this car, the cabin ditches rear seats entirely, with a carbonfibre and leather ‘tub’ now in their place. This isn’t just an aesthetic choice either, as it has allowed Bentley to remove not only the weight of the seats, but also sound insulation and the speakers designed for the rear passengers. In the front you get two new sports seats mounted in a lower position than before, but they do retain the heated function and are 11-way electronically adjustable.

The 2026 Bentley Continental GT Supersports will go on sale in March 2026 before production begins in Q4. Pricing is yet to be announced, but given the current GT Speed costs from £236,600, expect a price in excess of £250,000.

2026 Bentley Continental GT Supersports specs