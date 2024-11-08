Bentley’s forging ahead with its plans to introduce an all-electric SUV model, going against the current trend of course correction and backtracking from a full-electric focus across the car industry, especially in the premium and performance spaces. Where once we were given set dates for fully electric lineups to take over, now the order of the day at the likes of Bentley, Porsche, Maserati, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini is safety and diversity – either sticking with ICE for now or adding electrified options alongside to sate legislative demands.

Bentley, like Lamborghini, is in a really healthy spot, with its entire lineup – from Continental GT to Bentayga – now hybridised or offered with a hybrid option and as such, is looking good where fleet emissions are concerned. Unlike Lamborghini, though, Bentley is taking the risk of introducing its electric SUV model. And these are the latest spy shots of it, as a prototype with reduced disguise continues winter testing.

What Bentley first described as a ‘luxury urban SUV’ is very much fitting that description, smaller than a Bentayga and wearing Bentley’s latest styling language. Indeed though we can’t see much through the crystalline-themed camouflage, the new headlight design, inspired by Bentley’s Batur few-off, is visible. Big burley shoulders are present and correct too.

Underpinning the new Bentley will be the 800-volt PPE platform that underpins the Porsche Macan electric and Cayenne EVs as well as a number of Audi models. It’s likely the Bentley will borrow a version of the potent dual-motor set-up from the Cayenne Turbo. In the Porsche it’s good for 845bhp as standard or 1140bhp when in launch mode, allowing it to sprint to 62mph from rest in 2.5sec, 124mph in 7.4sec, on to a top speed of 162mph. The Cayenne also features 113kW battery capable of receiving charge at a rate of 400kW – meaning it’ll go from 10-80 per cent in 15 minutes.

While it’s unlikely the Bentley’s specs will be a 1:1 reflection of the Cayenne’s, a Bentley’s remit of being able to cover serious distances implies a healthy battery size and target range. The Cayenne’s claimed to be good for 387 miles, so don’t be surprised if the Bentley is announced with over 400 miles of range. Also don’t be surprised if Bentley releases its own version of Porsche’s 11kW inductive charging system.

Though Bentley’s first electric car is set to debut before the end of the year and hit showrooms in 2027, Crewe’s plan is still to offer a variety in its lineup. More hybrids will be launched alongside more EVs over the course of the coming decade, though a fully electric Bentley lineup is all but certain by the end of the next decade.