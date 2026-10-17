Then, increasing steering response and agility is up to 6 degrees of rear steering in the opposing direction when cornering, or up to 1 degree in concert for stability at speed. Brakes are ceramic on the GT63 as standard or optional on the GT55. The three rotary controls in the 4-door carry over, allowing multi-stage adjustment of the traction control, throttle response and torque distribution front-to-rear. Yes, there’s an everything-off rear-driven mode that’ll make this monster SUV every bit the drift missile that an old C63 was, and more…

Also carrying over from the 4-door is AMGForce Sport+ mode, with AMG GT R-derived fake V8 sounds (on the 55 and 63, six-cylinder for the 53) and eight virtual gears controllable through paddles. The noises are extraordinarily loud outside and in, the SUV’s AMG seats vibrating to replicate the 4-litre V8’s resonance.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV – design and interior

The elephant in the room – not me calling it an elephant, though it is tempting – is the design. The 4-door courted massive controversy for its gaping mouth and strange hole-punched tail end. Both carry over to the SUV, though on a larger body, are somehow less exaggerated. They are still a tough swallow, though. That a representative from Mercedes-AMG’s design team opened up by saying the rear end was ‘growing on him’ says all you need to know. The new 23-inch wheels, though? Fantastic.

Inside, it’s much the same as the 4-door, with AMG’s steering wheel (with drive controls and paddles) and seats, the carbon central tunnel with the jet nozzle-like rotary controls and giant infotainment screen canted towards the driver. Above is a giant panoramic electrochromic glass roof that can adjust for shade or to display the Affalterbach logo.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV – price and availability

Though it bests the Cayenne Electric for range, the AMG GT SUV will be more expensive. Orders open soon with the GT53 being priced in the region of £110,000 – over £20,000 up on the most basic Cayenne Electric.

Mercedes-AMG won’t front-load the most expensive model as is often the case, offering the GT53 variant first when deliveries begin in Q2 2027. Our sort of car? Perhaps not. But it’ll be better suited to rumbling around London and Los Angeles with a Kardashian or a music producer at the wheel than a G63.