New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is a 1153bhp alternative to the Porsche Cayenne Electric
Joining the AMG GT 4-door electric is a new SUV, with a tri-motor set-up, over 1100bhp and hypercar performance. The question is: will it sell?
The top of the Mercedes-AMG EV range was always going to be a package deal. First came the AMG GT 4-door, brandishing advanced battery and motor tech, dressed in some controversial bodywork and garnished with fake gears and V8 noises. Now, it’s the turn of the potentially even more divisive sibling: meet the all-electric AMG GT SUV. Did we ever imagine such a thing would be possible 12 years ago, when AMG’s stunning V8-engined Porsche 911 sports car rival was first introduced?
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV – power, performance and range
I suppose no one ever imagined we’d see anything like the Cayenne before that materialised. It’s the latest electric version of Porsche’s SUV at which this bespoke AMG effort is aimed. Indeed, it’s as bespoke to AMG as the SLS Gullwing was, using AMG’s proprietary powertrain and EA platform, sharing nothing with any existing Mercedes SUV model. That means three axial-flux motors and a continuous power output of 710bhp, that rises to 1153bhp in launch or boost mode in the GT 63, for a 0-62mph time of 2.7sec. It’s worth noting that boost mode does give you the full 1153bhp for lengthy 63-second bursts.
Those motors are powered by AMG’s trick F1-inspired batteries with their cylindrical cells and direct oil cooling. The difference with the AMG GT 4-door? As an SUV, it doesn’t need the cut-out in the battery so the back passengers have somewhere to put their feet, so in the SUV, that battery’s capacity rises to 128kWh. The bigger battery and the ability to rapidly decouple the front axle when traction and performance aren’t at a premium allows it a 434-mile WLTP-certified range. The big battery will also take a charge at up to 710kW, at which speed 280 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes.
There are three models in the GT SUV range, as with the 4-door saloon. The GT63 and GT55 get the tri-motor set-up and big battery. The latter is detuned output-wise in launch mode down to 805bhp, for 0-62mph in a still-rapid 3.1sec. The fact it still has 710bhp when not in launch mode is probably why the range figure isn’t improved in this variant.
The GT53 is the entry-level model, with only two electric motors – one on each axle – for 536bhp in launch mode or a relatively meagre-sounding 362bhp when driving around normally. It also gets a smaller 106kWh battery and therefore less range, though the 415 miles stated is still better than most Cayenne Electric models.
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV – Chassis tech, fake gears and V8 noises
A big battery means more range yes but also more weight – 2695kg for the GT63, 2715kg for the GT55. So as if to substantiate AMG’s claim that the GT SUV has sports car DNA, it’s chock full of physics-cheating tech. The first biggest change by comparison even to its AMG GT 4-door sibling is AMG Ride Control+.
Newly-developed for the SUV, it has triple-stage adjustable air-springs and hydraulically interconnected dampers that, like in the Range Rover Sport SV and Defender Octa, can mitigate pitch as well as roll. It’ll calm the nose as it tries to rise under acceleration and stop the car from dipping aggressively under heavy braking. The system is standard on the GT63 and optional on the GT55.
Then, increasing steering response and agility is up to 6 degrees of rear steering in the opposing direction when cornering, or up to 1 degree in concert for stability at speed. Brakes are ceramic on the GT63 as standard or optional on the GT55. The three rotary controls in the 4-door carry over, allowing multi-stage adjustment of the traction control, throttle response and torque distribution front-to-rear. Yes, there’s an everything-off rear-driven mode that’ll make this monster SUV every bit the drift missile that an old C63 was, and more…
Also carrying over from the 4-door is AMGForce Sport+ mode, with AMG GT R-derived fake V8 sounds (on the 55 and 63, six-cylinder for the 53) and eight virtual gears controllable through paddles. The noises are extraordinarily loud outside and in, the SUV’s AMG seats vibrating to replicate the 4-litre V8’s resonance.
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV – design and interior
The elephant in the room – not me calling it an elephant, though it is tempting – is the design. The 4-door courted massive controversy for its gaping mouth and strange hole-punched tail end. Both carry over to the SUV, though on a larger body, are somehow less exaggerated. They are still a tough swallow, though. That a representative from Mercedes-AMG’s design team opened up by saying the rear end was ‘growing on him’ says all you need to know. The new 23-inch wheels, though? Fantastic.
Inside, it’s much the same as the 4-door, with AMG’s steering wheel (with drive controls and paddles) and seats, the carbon central tunnel with the jet nozzle-like rotary controls and giant infotainment screen canted towards the driver. Above is a giant panoramic electrochromic glass roof that can adjust for shade or to display the Affalterbach logo.
Mercedes-AMG GT SUV – price and availability
Though it bests the Cayenne Electric for range, the AMG GT SUV will be more expensive. Orders open soon with the GT53 being priced in the region of £110,000 – over £20,000 up on the most basic Cayenne Electric.
Mercedes-AMG won’t front-load the most expensive model as is often the case, offering the GT53 variant first when deliveries begin in Q2 2027. Our sort of car? Perhaps not. But it’ll be better suited to rumbling around London and Los Angeles with a Kardashian or a music producer at the wheel than a G63.