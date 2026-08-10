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Mercedes-AMG GT53 – fake six-cylinder sound for AMG’s value proposition

As the entry-level version, it might just be the best value AMG GT 4-door, even if it fakes six-cylinder noises

by: Ethan Jupp
10 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-door5

Just as Taycan 4 and 4S followed Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, so too does the GT53 version of the new electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door follow the GT55 and GT63, as a lower-power, longer-range, more affordable model.

Taking the place of the monster-power trio of axial flux motors in the GT63 is a pair of motors, one for each axle. The front acts as a ‘boost’ motor depending on requirements, out of the loop often via a disconnect unit for efficiency. That makes the GT53 rear-drive most of the time, good for a strangely low continuous output of 367hp or 544hp when in launch or boost mode, the latter lasting for 53 seconds when activated. The GT53 will cover the 0-62mph sprint in 3.9sec from a standstill.

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The AMG GT 4-door’s direct-cooled cylindrical cell 106kWh battery remains however. With less potent motors drawing on its stores, it can deliver up to 503 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.

Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-door5

In terms of its chassis, the GT53 does without the GT63’s interconnected hydraulic damping system, with air springs, adaptive dampers and conventional anti-roll bars. The Traction and Agility rotary dials that adjust the level of electronic assistance and how the power is distributed in the more senior model are gone too, though the ‘Response Control’ one remains, allowing you to adjust how sharp the throttle response is. The Dynamic Select system remains, with Comfort, Sport, AMGForce Sport+, Slippery, Eco and Individual settings.

Yes, as in the GT63 and indeed the new CLA 45, AMGForce Sport+ brings into play an engine noise, this time a sophisticated recorded and synthesized version of the AMG straight-six found in the old AMG E53 coupe. It also allows for the use of synthesised gears via the paddles on the steering wheel.

Aero-wise, the active rear wing is standard, though the deployable diffuser is an option and presumably needed to achieve that 503-mile range figure. The GT53 goes on sale in Germany on August 14, with prices starting from €155,430. Prices for the UK are to be revealed but hopefully it doesn’t exceed that £100k figure it costs in Germany too much, as at this price, it’s a tempting prospect by comparison to a lower-spe

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