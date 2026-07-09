That starts with the powertrain itself, with the car predominantly rear-wheel drive most of the time. The two rear motors can deliver the full stated maximum output of 671bhp and indeed do when the car is in rear-drive ‘drift’ mode and the front axle is permanently disconnected. In normal driving, unless the car thinks more traction is needed, it’ll be rear-driven most of the time too, with the Disconnect Unit separating the front motor from the wheels in a fraction of a second, in aid of efficiency.

When not in drift mode but in Sport or AMG Force S+ (more on which shortly), AMG Performance 4Matic+ allows constant variance of power delivery between the axles and torque vectoring on the rear axle. Think of it as a limited-slip diff on steroids. There’s a standard Hankook tyre (245-section front, 265-section rear) or optional, sportier Continental Sport Contact 7s, spanning 255 section at the front, 275 at the rear. Braking is mostly by regeneration, AMG says, with five levels to choose from. There are 390mm discs at the front clamped by six-piston calipers, with 350mm rear discs, for more sudden and aggressive braking.

The characteristics of the whole car, from the damping stiffness to throttle response, steering effort and power distribution, are dictated via AMG Dynamic Select, switchable via a familiar rotary controller on the steering wheel. Comfort is as you’d expect, the CLA 45’s most relaxed state. Sport ups the ante, leaning the balance rearward, stiffening the AMG Ride Control dampers, upping the steering weight and sharpening the throttle response.

Then you have AMG Force S+, as first seen on the AMG 4-Door electric. Look to the driver’s display after a twist of the dial and you’ll note a rev counter, complete with a 7200rpm redline. Then your ears and buttocks will also be picking up incongruous internal combustion rumblings not unlike those of the M133 2-litre at idle. Poke the throttle and those rumblings rise and recede with an eight-bit crackle.