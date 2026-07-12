I’d planned to build up gently in the Mercedes-AMG GT2, the race version of the last-generation Mercedes-AMG GT; treat the warm-up lap as exactly that, a chance to warm myself up as well as the tyres, and get my bearings before pressing on. I’ve made a mistake, however.

The pitlane speed limiter release button is right next to the headlamp flasher button, which triggers an ‘out-the-way-now!’ volley from the ultra-bright headlights, intended for clearing slower traffic in endurance races. Rumbling to the stripe at the end of the pitlane, I’ve inadvertently flashed two AMG GT Black Series cars ahead, which immediately indicate and politely scamper to one side.

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The Black Series are being driven by pro drivers (including the likes of racing legend Bernd Schneider and Daytona 24 Hours winner Philip Ellis), who are giving high-speed ‘taxi rides’ to high-level AMG customers. So my planned baby-steps beginning isn’t going to be an option: I’d better get on with it and clear off up the road as best I can.

Luckily, the AMG GT2 turns out to be the most user-friendly racing car possible in which to do just that. The GT2 racing category is designed for amateur and gentleman drivers, sitting halfway between the slower, more affordable GT4 class and the seriously quick, seriously competitive and seriously costly GT3 class, which nowadays is predominantly the preserve of pro drivers. GT2 cars have less downforce than GT3 machinery for more forgiving handling, but more power, making them nearly as quick around a lap and theoretically even more fun to drive.

Mercedes-AMG’s GT2 car is an imposing-looking beast, with a sky-high rear wing and composite bodywork stretched across its slick tyres. I think it looks fantastic, just as a GT racing car should: packed full of drama yet still with a recognisable link to AMG’s road-going cars. The aero surfaces are less complex than those of its GT3 sibling, and it exchanges that car’s older, naturally aspirated 6.3-litre V8 for a flat-plane-crank variant of AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8.

It packs a mighty 697bhp, and as a result it doesn’t take long for the GT2 to devour the straights. Braking power is similarly forceful, and one of the attributes that makes the car so user-friendly is its switchable ABS system, with 11 levels of assistance. Set to the safer end of the scale, you can jump on the brakes as hard as you can, knowing that locking a wheel will be all but impossible.