The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has finally been revealed and is a vote of emphatic confidence in electric power as the future for the AMG entry point, with no combustion equivalent planned. Yet Mercedes-AMG has not chosen to tack on any extra badges denoting it takes a plug and not a pump. There’s no ‘EQ Power’ or ‘E-Performance’ badge to be seen on its rump.

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It’s the new CLA 45, nothing more, nothing less, albeit available in both saloon and shooting brake guises. Either way, if you didn’t know better, you’d have to ask in your dealer to be told it goes without the parping M133 turbocharged four-cylinder, or spy its lack of bulbous quad tailpipes or any breathable negative pace between the strakes in its Panamericana grille.

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The ghost of the old four-pot lives on in the new car though, with fake engine sounds and fake gears, all here in spite of AMG’s insistence that the younger audience this car is aimed at is happy and ready to jump to electric power for its performance cars… Here’s everything you need to know about the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 – motors and performance

As you might have expected, being a performance EV, (some) brute force power is the order of the day. To that end, three compact axial flux electric motors – two on the back axle, one on the front – deliver a maximum output of 671bhp (in launch mode or with a paddle pulled for ‘boost’). Walking-around power is 604bhp. Torque is an interesting one, as we were only given ‘at the motors’ torque, which is a frankly obscene but slightly meaningless 1297lb ft.