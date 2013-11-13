The Mercedes SLR McLaren is a quite extraordinary car in many ways. For instance, there have been other cars with side-exit exhausts but usually they exit just ahead of the rear wheels. The SLR’s exit in front of the doors. Why? So that the underfloor aerodynamics can be as tidy and effective as possible. Yet, like the legendary 300 SLR that inspired it, the SLR also has a crude flip-up air brake at the back…

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It was in 1997 that Mercedes-Benz presented the Vision SLR Concept, a very striking show car to preview a new flagship Merc. It had chainmail-trimmed seats and looked spectacular. Back then it had a V12, but once the deal had been struck for McLaren to develop and build the production SLR – with the project being led by Gordon Murray – it was redesigned and became a V8.

It was still stunning when it was revealed in 2001 as the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and it’s no different today. The SLR looks amazing in pictures, but in reality it looks truly incredible, partly because its proportions are even wilder than expected; it’s not just long, it’s also massively wide. But the Mercedes/McLaren partnership meant that beneath that skin, the SLR was confused in what it wanted to be. Was it a supercar or a super GT? The engineering and components were a mix of the two, and that came across in how it drove in period.