It’s hard to recall today, but the Mk1 Focus was a real risk for Ford. It marked a paradigm shift for the company in every metric, from design to engineering to the customers it was targeting. All this came out of necessity. Ford needed change, and the Focus was a total reset.

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The Mk1 Focus was in some ways an even bolder move for Ford than taking on Ferrari with the first-generation GT supercar in 2005. The Focus was a gamble on the company’s biggest cash generator in Europe, and supercars are comparatively small fish. But it was a gamble that paid off and then some, putting Ford back at the top of the sales charts. Alongside the Mondeo, Mk4 Fiesta, Ka and Puma, it cemented Ford’s status as a maker of cars you’d actually want to own and drive, not just purchase out of necessity.

Ford Focus Mk1 – history

There have always been unassuming, everyday cars that are nice to drive. Italian and French companies used to be especially good at this, but there was always a sense that the spring in the step of a Fiat Brava or Peugeot 306 was a happy accident because its creators liked driving. This wasn’t the sort of thing Ford did. Ford was data-driven, furiously analysing and researching and then relentlessly paring costs. Hence the apocryphal story that a standard Ford job interview question was: ‘What do we make here?’ Successful candidates were the ones who replied ‘money’.

Of course, Ford engineers knew that rival cars were more fun to drive. When they were developing the Mk3 Fiesta they studied the Peugeot 205 to discover its secrets, even filming one with slo‑mo cameras to dissect the nuances of its delightful handling. But then carefully researched practicalities like cheap servicing and light steering got in the way and the ’89 Fiesta arrived as a woolly sluggard, beaten only for dreariness by the all-new Escort of the following year.