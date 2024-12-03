My Range Rover Sport survived something that would wipe out an ordinary car

I didn’t wait until the morning. I bit the bullet: grabbed a coat, found a torch and went to take a look. And nothing. The Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season had the same amount of air at the bottom as it did at the top. The wheel’s eight spokes were all still the same shape. The nearside front suspension was still holding the corner up. I went to bed. It would all be different in the morning.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It wasn’t. Nothing had changed. An inflated tyre, a round wheel and functioning suspension. Closer inspection found nothing untoward in the wheelarch either. My shoulder still ached.

I knew Land Rover’s kerb-strike test was ‘substantial’, so taking on a pothole should be within tolerance. But returning to the scene of the ‘impact’ this wasn’t what you would call an ordinary pothole (actually, you might in 2026). Parking the Sport’s 23-inch front alloy in it, at least 25 per cent of the wheel disappeared from view. There was no ‘entry’ or ‘exit’ ramp of broken bitumen to soften the blow, just a hard face of compacted tarmac, concrete and, I suspect, bits of alloy wheel and rubber. I must have hit it at 45-50mph and yet the Range Rover didn’t flinch. Had I been in its Fast Fleet predecessor, the DBX707, I would have spent the evening picking up pieces of a 23-inch wheel and tyre from the nearby field. A supersaloon’s front corner would have been obliterated.

Of course, there’s a sizable chunk of irony that our roads are in the condition they are in because cars are getting too heavy, and a 2300kg Range Rover Sport is guilty as charged. But combine this with roads that are patched up rather than repaired and it’s little wonder the roadside tyre replacement companies are enjoying strong business. As I can attest to, for later that week the family A-class demonstrated that it didn’t have the same resilience to taking on potholes. My shoulder still hurt, but that pain faded into the background when I got the bill to rebuild the nearside front corner of an A-class.

This story was first featured in evo issue 322.