Ferrari deliberately wound the 12 Cilindri back a few degrees from its hyper-aggressive 812 Superfast predecessor, saying that the SF90 (and now the 849 Testarossa) took over as its flagship supercar. For those who miss the anger of the older V12s, the 12 Cilindri N-Largo by Novitec might do the trick

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The name gets right to the point: Largo is Italian for “wide”. And per the name, Novitec’s body styling package adds seven centimetres of width at the front and a full 13 at the rear, taking total width (sans mirrors) to 2110mm, comfortably more than most wide-hipped mid-engined supercars.

The kit is far from a set of wobbly plastic arches screwed onto the existing metal. Designed by Vittorio Strosek in Germany, it’s moulded in carbonfibre and incorporates a new front bumper, bonnet, side panels and sill extensions, rear arches, and rear facia. The result is sympathetic to the original shape but distinctive in its own right and certainly more refined than past Novitec kits.

Notably, the controversial Daytona-style black band between the headlights has gone, as have the slim trim blades that extend from the daytime running lights in the original car. Given the original design is divisive, it’s a look we could see some people actually preferring. The bonnet is now vented too, with air-discharge gills over each front wheel and an air outlet in the middle of the bonnet helping to extract heat, while also giving a glimpse of the V12’s cam covers.

The rear end has a more concept car appearance. Gone is the rear window, replaced by a slatted body-colour panel which ends in a taller ducktail than that found on a standard 12 Cilindri. The ultra-slim tail lights remain, but the rear diffuser and exhaust outlets are much more prominent than those on the standard car.