New Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale brings back the manual gearbox (kind of)

Machined from a piece of steel – the same material the gearbox’s ratios are machined from – the fulcrum of the shift mechanism forms the basis for the gearlever to be secured to and everything else required to be built up around it. The machined shift lever’s movement, itself supported by a plastic composite cradle, is managed by a single spring with two roller bearings that control the for and aft and left and right movements. The resulting action is, Ferrari claims, as close to the manual shift action from the last manual V12 Ferrari, the 599 GTB, as it is possible to get to.

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While the shift accuracy and movement around the gate is seamless – when operated on a display bench and not connected to a gearbox under any load at least – those once troublesome movements across the gate from second to third, and third to fifth for example, have been smoothed away. There is also no fear of a reluctant gearbox unwilling to engage gear first thing in the morning because the oil is too cold, since the shifts are still 100 percent controlled by the DCT’s clutch packs and electronics. Essentially the gear lever has replaced the paddles (which have been removed) and the driver’s actions now dictate which gear is required if you have selected manual mode. If you leave it in auto it behaves just like the 12 Cilindri’s DCT.

You can start in either auto or manual, and once the latter has been selected by depressing the clutch the driver has full control of six forward gears plus reverse; if you stick with auto you get the full eight forward gears and the manual’s half dozen ratios are identical to those of the DCT. The clutch’s biting point is 50 percent of the pedal’s 110mm of travel and requires between 10 to 15kg of pressure to activate. If you’re clumsy you can stall it or bunny hop down the road like a learner. While shift speeds are far quicker in auto mode Ferrari claims the performance of the car is identical regardless of whether you chose to leave the car in auto or take control of the shifts yourself. There is no flat-shift option and you need to do all the heel and toeing yourself as there’s no throttle blip function, either.