The Ferrari 12 Cilindri has already been given attention courtesy of the three-pedal Manuale, but Maranello is taking the V12 super GT to another level with the most focused variant yet. Seen here testing in Italy, this new model is quite literally under wraps for now, but we expect to see it revealed in full at some stage in 2027. Until then, here’s what we know.

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Surfacing just over two years since the initial introduction of the 12 Cilindri, itself a replacement for the 812 Superfast, a sighting of this test mule suggests we’re not far from seeing Maranello’s super GT get its biggest upgrade yet. Exactly which nameplate it will wear is unknown, but we do know that it will follow in the footsteps of the F12 tdf and 812 Competizione with more focus for both the chassis and the powertrain.

> New Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale brings back the manual gearbox (kind of)

It’s not like the 12 Cilindri needed much more performance as it is, with the standard car borrowing knowhow from the hardcore 812 Competizione to give it the exact same 819bhp power output. The latest iteration of Ferrari’s ubiquitous F140 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 is what lies behind it all, and while it seems as if more output shouldn’t be possible in this new variant, Ferrari’s managed it each and every time until now…