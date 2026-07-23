The B7 Audi RS4 doesn’t have much competition at the top of the tree of Audi’s most iconic and beloved models, though most would have it take second-step at least, to the Quattro. Audacious Automotive’s Quattro restomod however, amalgamates the two, clothing an RS4’s structure and mechanicals (with some notable upgrades) in a body inspired by the rallying legend. This is the Audacious IV.

Engine options – supercharging and a 10,000rpm redline

The full drivetrain is carried over from the RS4, though not kept standard, and will be offered in one of four disparate states of preparation. The first is a 600bhp supercharged version of the 4.2-litre DOHC FSI V8, with a step up to 750bhp available thanks to a TTS supercharger, along with commensurate supporting internal upgrades.

The engine’s character will be ‘defined by supercharged force, torque and breadth’. The six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive system carry over from the RS4 and will be upgraded to suit the increased power and torque demands if required.

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The other two versions of the V8 will be offered with a raised redline of 10,000rpm, the remit being ‘throttle response, induction and exceptional rotational character’ for a ‘more radical direction’. That’s a 20 per cent higher limit than the standard RS4 and a 43 per cent increase in stress on internal components. This engine will be available with a supercharger per the other two options, or without for the fully analogue naturally aspirated experience.

The specifics of the changes being made are to be revealed but suffice to say, it’ll be an extensive lightweighting and strengthening package, to reliably achieve those revs. Power and torque figures are to be confirmed. The original V8 has a peaky high-revving nature, without the full belly of torque one associates with most V8s. For supercharged examples of the Audacious IV, torque will no doubt be up to a more driveline-troubling figure, so strengthening in the Quattro all-wheel-drive system will likely also be required.