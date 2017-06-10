The front and rear axles of the first M2 were lifted straight from the F82 M4 and feature forged aluminium control arms, wheel carriers and axle subframes, as well as aluminium uprights and hollow anti-roll bars. The front featured additional bracing to improve rigidity and the multi-link rear axle was solidly mounted to increase precision.

Braking-wise, the M2 again featured M4 hardware – four-piston calipers with 380mm discs at the front and two-piston calipers with 370mm discs at the back. The M2 was delivered on Michelin Pilot Super Sports measuring 245/35 ZR19 at the front and 265/35 ZR19 at the rear (exactly the same sizes as the 1M’s tyres). It also featured an Active M Differential, which can run entirely open or lock up to 100 per cent within 150 milliseconds. BMW’s M Performance parts catalogue included a set of height-adjustable coilovers, allowing you to drop the M2 by up to 20mm in ride height compared to standard.

It demands concentration and respect, but rewards with interaction and excitement. Compared with its overly complicated M4 big brother, the M2 is refreshingly simple to get the best from. There aren’t multiple modes for the dampers (adaptive units aren’t even an option), engine mapping or steering, just the same overarching Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes you’ll find on most BMWs. For enthusiastic driving it’s that last setting that works best, as it delivers a sharper throttle and a more relaxed stability control.

Even in the wet, the M2 benefits from strong front-end grip, and while the steering lacks some feedback, you know the nose will run wide only if provoked. Keep it smooth and there’s surprising traction, but get greedy with the throttle and the ESP gives you just enough movement at the rear to play the hooligan using the power.

You still need to bring your A-game, however, particularly with the electronic safety net removed completely, because thanks to its short wheelbase the M2 is spiky when you reach its limits, requiring quick and precise inputs to keep it all pointing in the right direction. However, as the roads dry, the M2 becomes far more confidence- inspiring, allowing you to pick up the pace.