BMW M2 (F87, 2015 - 2022) review – flawed then but from £20k it’s now fantastic value
The original BMW M2 was a muscular sports coupe and an entry point to the M range, but it had its flaws
When it was new, as now, the M2 was a much more accessible M car, both in financial and performance terms; a relatively simple, straightforward recipe of powerful straight-six in a small car body swollen to – barely – contain the forces from within.
Where the regular M4 often left us cold, or spooked if it was raining, the M2 found much more favour amongst the evo staff, at least to begin with. Further testing and deeper digging revealed the car lacked that last couple of tenths of nuance that would manifest later in the M2 Competition of 2018 and eventually, the world-beating eCotY-winning CS model that followed in 2020.
That being said, all of the flaws of the original M2, that were addressed with those subsequent derivatives, aren’t inherent. They can be fixed or refined with choice upgrades. At its core then, the original M2 is a fantastic basis for a great road or track car, which makes their c£20k price of entry in 2026 very tempting indeed.
Engine, gearbox and performance
- N55 engine isn’t a full ‘M’ motor and has more punch than personality
- Manual ‘box is nice and a worthwhile point of interaction compared to the DCT
- S55 M engine arrived with the Competition boosting power to over 400bhp and bringing a rougher sound
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The first M2’s N55 engine is not a bespoke lump from M-division, as was the S55-powered M2 Competition and F87 M2 CS that followed. Rather, it’s a hybrid creation using the block from the M240i series but with M3/M4 parts, although retaining a single turbocharger set-up. The result was 365bhp at 6500rpm and 369lb ft between 1450 and 5560rpm.
Plenty enough to be getting on with certainly, manifesting in proper performance – 0-62mph in 4.5sec, on the way to a limited 155ph top speed. There was a choice of gearbox too, with BMW’s so-so six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. This generation M2 predated BMW’s reversion to a torque converter automatic transmission from its dual-clutch ‘box.
At low or middling engine speeds the straight-six is keen and sharp, but at the top end it does just run out of puff and can feel laboured. It’s rare that a turbo engine doesn’t gradually feel less impressive on track, and the delivery is sweeter than, say, an AMG A45’s or even an RS3’s, but there’s such tension and balance in the chassis that you can’t help wishing the engine chomped on right to the cut-out.
Having said that, the quality of throttle response isn’t in question and when you disable the traction control altogether you can reap the rewards. Though it’s an engine that’s outstanding for its class rather than intrinsically inspirational, on the road, the M2 feels properly, properly fast. The manual ‘box is much better than that of the M235i too, with a more oiled, easy action that I think suits the engine nicely, encouraging you to use the strong mid-range performance instead of lamenting the slightly fluffy final run to the limiter.
Ride and handling
- The M2 is a lot of fun on the right road, with plenty of throttle adjustability
- Braking is stronger than in older-generation M cars too
- Its biggest flaw is an inconsistent rear axle that limits its approachability on some roads
The front and rear axles of the first M2 were lifted straight from the F82 M4 and feature forged aluminium control arms, wheel carriers and axle subframes, as well as aluminium uprights and hollow anti-roll bars. The front featured additional bracing to improve rigidity and the multi-link rear axle was solidly mounted to increase precision.
Braking-wise, the M2 again featured M4 hardware – four-piston calipers with 380mm discs at the front and two-piston calipers with 370mm discs at the back. The M2 was delivered on Michelin Pilot Super Sports measuring 245/35 ZR19 at the front and 265/35 ZR19 at the rear (exactly the same sizes as the 1M’s tyres). It also featured an Active M Differential, which can run entirely open or lock up to 100 per cent within 150 milliseconds. BMW’s M Performance parts catalogue included a set of height-adjustable coilovers, allowing you to drop the M2 by up to 20mm in ride height compared to standard.
It demands concentration and respect, but rewards with interaction and excitement. Compared with its overly complicated M4 big brother, the M2 is refreshingly simple to get the best from. There aren’t multiple modes for the dampers (adaptive units aren’t even an option), engine mapping or steering, just the same overarching Eco, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes you’ll find on most BMWs. For enthusiastic driving it’s that last setting that works best, as it delivers a sharper throttle and a more relaxed stability control.
Even in the wet, the M2 benefits from strong front-end grip, and while the steering lacks some feedback, you know the nose will run wide only if provoked. Keep it smooth and there’s surprising traction, but get greedy with the throttle and the ESP gives you just enough movement at the rear to play the hooligan using the power.
You still need to bring your A-game, however, particularly with the electronic safety net removed completely, because thanks to its short wheelbase the M2 is spiky when you reach its limits, requiring quick and precise inputs to keep it all pointing in the right direction. However, as the roads dry, the M2 becomes far more confidence- inspiring, allowing you to pick up the pace.
With M Performance suspension it’s hardly any different initially; the ride isn’t any harsher, it doesn’t feel any stiffer and it's no less inclined to roll. And sadly, just like the basic car, the rear suspension doesn’t want to settle and over really rough roads you do have to be patient with the throttle.
When you do get the opportunity to increase your speed the M Performance suspension gives it noticeably more grip when cornering. The balance is much the same front to rear, it doesn’t have the extreme front-end traction that an F8X M3 or M4 has, but you can carry slightly more speed through a corner than the standard car.
Although the rear end doesn’t feel like the most sophisticated of axles there’s still a real profound connection with it as you turn in; you're instantly aware of the amount of grip it has. That means you know exactly when to get on the throttle, and by exactly how much. It's an attribute that can be found in the standard M2, and it's reassuring to know the M Performance suspension hasn’t disguised or eradicated that feeling.
Where the Competition and eventually the M2 CS upped their game, was in how they more effectively molded to more challenging roads than the original M2. Roads that you’d find a satisfying flow on in the Competition or CS are frustrating and at times frightening in the original.
BMW M2 track test – Richard Meaden
The 365bhp engine feels gutsy, as you’d expect, and the brakes, though noisy, resist that old M trick of wilting at the first sniff of hard use. Chassis-wise the M2 has a generous, fun-loving setup that’s easy to read and enjoyable to push to and beyond its limits, but when you’re trying to stay just on the quick side of lairy, it’s less satisfying.
There’s decent front-end grip to lean on, but as you chase the throttle, you feel the rear end hook up and then kick into oversteer. It’s not scary, but it’s very hard to find a sweet spot where the tail is just sliding, but not enough to need significant steering correction. Through long corners it’s tricky to get the M2 settled, but it’s the tight hairpins that are the most frustrating, as it’s all too easy to waste your work in getting the nose neatly to the apex by getting a ton of oversteer from apex to exit.
Fun, certainly, and a much more impressive experience than the M235i, but the M2 doesn’t have the finesse to truly maximise its on-track advantage.
evo Car of the Year 2016 verdict – Dan Prosser
Voted into last place by five of the seven judges, the M2 finished right at the bottom of the order. There are no bad cars at evo Car of the Year, but there are some that get exposed in the heady company of the very finest performance cars of the preceding 12-month period.
'The M2 just doesn't excite me,' commented Stuart Gallagher. "The rear suspension is hyper-sensitive to the smallest lump or bump and it takes too long to settle. The engine is impossible to engage with, too - it does the numbers, but there's no substance to it.'
Interior and tech
- Pre-dates driver’s displays and fat steering wheels – praise be
- The interior design is a little bland, however
- Albeit spacious, well-equipped and reasonable quality
The cabin of the M2 is now a good three generations old in BMW world. It was fairly bland when new, albeit nicely screwed together with decent materials. There are positives to its age, though. This predates BMW’s era of needlessly girthy steering wheels and screen overload. In fact, the wheel is quite a pleasant design – the right thickness with common-sense and quality-feeling buttons.
There’s no driver’s display either, rather a more traditional binnacle with classic BMW dials set within. There is an iDrive infotainment display with rotary controller but it by no means dominates the cabin architecture, unlike in today’s BMWs. The M2 is new enough though that the infotainment will still be reasonably responsive, the screen is still reasonably crisp and useful toys like cruise control and bluetooth for your music and podcasts are present and correct.
Values and buying guide
Just over 6000 original BMW M2s were sold in the UK meaning it’s not what you’d call a rare car. That and the fact it’s a ten-year old car now will be informing values that go as low as £20,000 for early cars with in the region of 80,000 miles on the clock. Step that up to a facelift Competition model with similar miles and you’ll be paying from £25,000. The rare CS model has held its value well, with prices seeming to start from around £60,000.
The engines and transmissions of the original M2 are generally considered to be reliable, with common N55 faults present here – oil leaks from the valve covers, oil filter housings and oil pans, as well as degraded pipes and hoses. Most important is that your chosen M2 has a documented history of servicing, with spark plugs every 50,000 miles. A common issue with the S55-engined M2 Competition, CS and indeed M4s, is a spinning crank hub.
You’ll also want to see matching high quality tyres all round in good condition and good life in the brakes, as a sign the car has been taken care of. M2s are enthusiast cars so expect any example has been driven hard and therefore, should have been maintained as such. You’ll also want to be extra vigilant for accident damage and repairs – mismatched paint, slightly out-of-sorts panel gaps and so on. The M2 is a spiky rear-wheel drive car that’s punished more than a few owners for overestimating their own talents.
Specs
|BMW M2
|BMW M2 Competition
|BMW M2 CS
|Engine
|In-line 6-cyl, 2979cc, turbo
|In-line 6-cyl, 2979cc, twin-turbo
|In-line 6-cyl, 2979cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|365bhp @ 6500rpm
|404bhp @ 5250-7000rpm
|444bhp @ 6250rpm
|Torque
|369l ft @ 1450-5560rpm
|406lb ft @ 2350-5200rpm
|406lb ft @ 2350-5500rpm
|Weight
|1495kg (248bhp/ton)
|1550kg (265bhp per ton)
|1550kg (291bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|4.5sec
|4.4sec
|4.2sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|155mph (limited)
|174mph
|Price new
|£44,070
|£49,805
|£75,320
|Value now
|From £20,000
|From £25k
|From £60k