Arriving five years on from the original’s introduction, the Lamborghini Diablo SV of 1995 wound Sant Agata’s flagship supercar back to the analogue, unforgiving roots from which its predecessors grew. With hindsight, it's the perfect middle point between Lamborghini's mad early years – the Miura and Countach – and the polished (but still thrilling) Audi years, from the Murciélago onwards.

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Bringing back the Super Veloce badge that was first and last used on the Miura, the SV is arguably the daddy of Diablos. Fewer than 3000 Diablos were produced between 1990 and 2001, of which fewer than 350 were the SV, which was only in production between 1995 and 1999.

Oddly, the SV was actually priced lower than the standard Diablo when new, owing to its reduced complexity and refinement. In recent years, its rarity and specialness has shot it into the collectability stratosphere.

Lamborghini Diablo SV in detail

With its roof scoops, split-rim OZ wheels and three-section rear wing above the extended bumper on its curiously squidgy mounts (for US crash regs), the SV looks every inch a poster-worthy supercar.

It was purely rear-wheel drive and ditched the VT’s adaptive dampers, helping to cut kerb weight by around 100kg. The 5.7-litre V12’s power was lifted from the VT’s 485bhp to 503bhp, while lower gearing pegged the top speed back to 186mph but made for more in-gear urge.

Approaching it for the first time, the intimidation factor is huge. Limboing under the scissor door and dropping into the Alcantara-trimmed driver’s seat, your hip point couldn’t possibly be lower. Ahead is a gigantic expanse of dashboard, also trimmed entirely in Alcantara, and a long expanse of flat-angled windscreen beyond. Your arms reach upwards for the comparatively high steering column and your feet are slightly shunted over to the left, meeting the closely stacked pedals. This is not a car in which to wear chunky ’90s-era Air Max trainers.