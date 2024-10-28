I lived with the 697bhp Aston Martin DBX707, and used values are puzzling me

The front and rear splitters, flicks and wings form an integrated flow of body-meeting add-ons, but the gaps between the trim pieces that make up the extended side sills are ‘sizeable’. It can be attributed to the DBX’s early years: conceived under Andy Palmer, the 707 was created under his replacement Tobias Moers, but delivered to the first customers after he had departed, which meant design, engineering and suppliers probably didn’t know which way the project was going from one day to the next. That the 707 is such a well-rounded, immensely capable and deeply desirable machine is testament to those who brought it to market.

The other required fix concerns something we’ve discussed previously about the DBX: its HMI system. While more recent cars have rectified this, even with familiarity and regular use the unit in our car frustrates. Apple CarPlay becomes your default connection (there’s no Android Auto, sorry) but the Mercedes-supplied system is still too antiquated to get the best from the smartphone-mirroring tech. From the top down, all at AML are aware of this shortcoming, and the fix will provide the DBX’s interior with not only a design uplift but an all-important kick into the 21st century. Until this happens, I’m happy to continue to rely on 700bhp and dynamics to match for entertainment. – evo issue 316

Report four: our super-SUV squares up to a rival in the form of Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo GT

A visitor from Stuttgart for the DBX this month in the shape of the Cayenne Turbo GT, the super-SUV that Porsche sent to its Weissach GT department for a workout in order to show the Brit upstart who produces the best performance SUV. It’s a sector that remains a mystery to many of us, in terms of why manufacturers invest so much to chase performance figures with cars you would never start the process with in the first place. But bills need to be paid, investors rewarded with dividends, high-margin specials funded and, for some, EV ramp-up costs bankrolled.