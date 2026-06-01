We often try to quote our experienced team's insights on performance cars. Unfortunately publishing evo Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher’s comments recollecting what a Ford Escort XR3i was like to drive and own here would run the risk of jeopardising the algorithm’s perception that our content is family-friendly. Just know that he wasn’t complimentary. A car beloved by many, with plenty of room for improvement: the ideal candidate for a restomod, then. Tolman Engineering has delivered.

The latest in the Tolman Edition series of restomods following the DC2 Honda Integra Type R, the Ford Escort XR3i Tolman Edition features some significant changes to elevate its performance and dynamics. One of Stuart’s main complaints was about the original CVH 1.6-litre engine, which, to heavily paraphrase, ‘wasn’t very powerful or reliable’. Tolman cites issues related to performance, noise and harshness.

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That’s why it’s been festooned with a 16-valve Zetec cylinder head, new pistons, rods and a stronger bottom end. The engine is then managed with a fully electronic engine management, with 150bhp and 120lb ft the result, at the wheels. That power figure more than 50 per cent improved compared to its original specification. It should emit a nice rasp too, with Tolman’s stainless steel four-two-one exhaust manifold and exhaust system. Power is sent to the front wheels via the original five-speed transmission.

A huge problem with old Fords is rust and Tolman has spared no expense in ridding its XR3i of any and all oxidisation and protecting the end product. A particular challenge, as with many cars of the period, was the hole for the sunroof. A key improvement has been made to the suspension too, which now uses Bilstein dampers (running at standard ride height) and bespoke front anti-roll bars, with much more scope for geometry set-up to dial it in. It also features components and learnings from Tolman's Escort RS1600i.

It also features 15-inch wheels that are a tribute to the original 14-inch ‘dog leg’ design, which can be fitted with a wider range of tyres than the original wheel. Look behind the wheels and you’ll find upgraded AP racing discs, with the rears also featuring discs instead of drums. The brake calipers are fed by stainless steel lines.

The finishing touches to modernise XR3i without sullying its original spirit include LED headlights and a Blaupunkt DAB radio. Non-invasive and sympathetic indeed.

How many are to be made? Well, there’s just the one for now, though Tolman are of course open to approach by interested customers. Tolman has confirmed it’s one of four Tolman Edition customer commissions it’ll build this year.