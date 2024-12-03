As ludicrous as this (quite literally) sounds, Boreham is deep into the development programme for this unit, having already strapped one to a dyno for this teaser video. Appearing to run to just beyond the quoted 10,000rpm redline, it certainly sounds healthy, and Boreham says it’s even exceeded the 321bhp target.

Ever wondered what a 10,000rpm four-cylinder sounds like? Boreham is developing one for its ‘new’ Ford Escort RS, and here’s a preview of it on the dyno. pic.twitter.com/SCJQWwtCzG — evo magazine (@evomagazine) November 12, 2025

To achieve such a feat, the bespoke, naturally aspirated twin-cam utilises individual throttle bodies, F1-inspired port geometry and a block that’s almost shrink-wrapped around its lightweight billet internals – the result is a weight figure of just 85kg. Boreham’s even used 3D printing to reduce the thickness of some components while maintaining the required strength, with the latest electronics keeping everything in sync.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Iain Muir, CEO of DRVN Automotive, said: ‘The Boreham TEN-K is the result of relentless effort from our engine development team – a demonstration of what can be achieved when passion and precision come together. With the engine being currently installed in the car and mated to the bespoke, all-new, ultra-light weight fully floating rear axle I can’t wait to see it fired up for its first test run.'

The ‘new’ Escort RS will feature a different rear suspension layout from the original RS’s live axle and leaf springs, which means engineering new cross-members as well as routing for a new exhaust system, for example, all within a wheelbase of no more than 2.7m. Ride quality is said to strike a compromise between that of a rose-jointed race car and a modern saloon. Customers should expect a relatively raw driving experience, however: DRVN’s slogan is ‘peak analogue’ and there will be no power steering, ABS or traction control. The target kerb weight, with lightweight options such as magnesium wheels fitted, is 800kg.

Sitting inside the Escort (virtually via 3D goggles), you find yourself behind a deep-dished steering wheel with all the slim-pillared visibility you’d expect of a ’60s car and a neat interior with modern but sympathetically integrated switchgear, plus the option of smartphone connectivity.