Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition isn’t a wise choice for potholed roads

The Bentayga Apex Edition is limited to 20 units and comes with a heap of standard equipment, but you’ll need to drive very carefully to protect its 22-inch carbon wheels…

by: Yousuf Ashraf
29 Apr 2024
Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition – front8

Fitting 22-inch carbonfibre wheels to a luxury SUV probably isn’t the best decision for driving on the UK’s pockmarked, broken roads, but with the Bentayga Apex Edition, that’s exactly what Bentley has done. Limited to just 20 units worldwide, the model comes with unique design details and extensive standard equipment – plus the looming threat of an enormous bill if you damage one of those carbon rims…

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Apex Edition is based on the Bentayga S, which comes with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 developing 542bhp and 568lb ft of torque. That hurls the 2.4-ton SUV from 0-62mph in 4.5sec and onto a top speed of 180mph, and there are active anti-roll bars and rear-wheel steering to manage all that weight when you get to a corner. 

The aforementioned carbonfibre wheels trim 24kg in unsprung mass, while improving steering feel thanks to reduced flex under load (Bentley says that forged aluminium wheels can lose up to a degree of camber when flexing). This also helps maintain a more consistent contact patch under hard cornering to reduce tyre wear. 

Carbon-silicon-carbide brakes are mounted behind the wheels, saving a total of 20kg over iron discs and withstanding temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius. 

Visually, the Apex Edition is the raciest Bentayga of all (if there could be such a thing). A stripe has been applied along the bonnet and roof, with the front splitter, sills, mirror caps and rear spoiler finished in satin carbonfibre. Customers can choose from six preset design themes created by Bentley’s Mulliner department, and owners of the limited-run Continental Le Mans Edition are able to specify their Bentayga with a matching metallic green livery and black interior. 

A Naim audio system, carbonfibre trim inlays, contrasting seat embroidery and Bentley’s Touring specification (including a raft of ADAS systems) come as standard, but Bentley hasn’t announced how much the special edition costs. Given its exclusivity and carbon components, expect it to be well in excess of £200k.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best performance SUVs
Best SUVs 2024
Best cars

Best performance SUVs

The best hot SUVs offer entertaining dynamic characters all of their own, even if we'd rather drive an equivalent fast estate...
26 Apr 2024
Mini Countryman JCW 2024 review – the most expensive Countryman is our least favourite
Mini Countryman JCW – front
Reviews

Mini Countryman JCW 2024 review – the most expensive Countryman is our least favourite

Mini has tried to make the 1.7-ton Countryman JCW drive like a hot hatch – the result is a compromised, frustrating driving experience
26 Apr 2024
The twin-turbo V8 Land Rover Defender OCTA will be unveiled on 3 July
Land Rover Defender OCTA – front
News

The twin-turbo V8 Land Rover Defender OCTA will be unveiled on 3 July

The OCTA promises to be the fastest, toughest and most capable Defender yet, and production is limited to 1070 units during the first year
24 Apr 2024
Cupra will unveil its new Leon and Formentor next week
Cupra Leon teaser
News

Cupra will unveil its new Leon and Formentor next week

The Cupra Leon and high-riding Formentor are set to receive mid-life updates with added performance and ‘next-generation’ hybrid tech
24 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The MG Cyberster has gone on sale, and it costs £54,995
MG Cyberster – front
News

The MG Cyberster has gone on sale, and it costs £54,995

Two-seats, scissor doors and up to 496bhp – the MG Cyberster has finally landed, with prices starting from £54,995
25 Apr 2024
Volkswagen Up GTI Fast Fleet test – 12 months with the sub-ton pocket rocket
Volkswagen Up GTI
Long term tests

Volkswagen Up GTI Fast Fleet test – 12 months with the sub-ton pocket rocket

With its infectious appetite for fun, and the ability to do it on a shoestring, the Up GTI delivered smiles per pound like few others
26 Apr 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content