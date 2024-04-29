The Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition isn’t a wise choice for potholed roads

Fitting 22-inch carbonfibre wheels to a luxury SUV probably isn’t the best decision for driving on the UK’s pockmarked, broken roads, but with the Bentayga Apex Edition, that’s exactly what Bentley has done. Limited to just 20 units worldwide, the model comes with unique design details and extensive standard equipment – plus the looming threat of an enormous bill if you damage one of those carbon rims…

The Apex Edition is based on the Bentayga S, which comes with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 developing 542bhp and 568lb ft of torque. That hurls the 2.4-ton SUV from 0-62mph in 4.5sec and onto a top speed of 180mph, and there are active anti-roll bars and rear-wheel steering to manage all that weight when you get to a corner.

The aforementioned carbonfibre wheels trim 24kg in unsprung mass, while improving steering feel thanks to reduced flex under load (Bentley says that forged aluminium wheels can lose up to a degree of camber when flexing). This also helps maintain a more consistent contact patch under hard cornering to reduce tyre wear.

Carbon-silicon-carbide brakes are mounted behind the wheels, saving a total of 20kg over iron discs and withstanding temperatures of up to 1000 degrees Celsius.

Visually, the Apex Edition is the raciest Bentayga of all (if there could be such a thing). A stripe has been applied along the bonnet and roof, with the front splitter, sills, mirror caps and rear spoiler finished in satin carbonfibre. Customers can choose from six preset design themes created by Bentley’s Mulliner department, and owners of the limited-run Continental Le Mans Edition are able to specify their Bentayga with a matching metallic green livery and black interior.

A Naim audio system, carbonfibre trim inlays, contrasting seat embroidery and Bentley’s Touring specification (including a raft of ADAS systems) come as standard, but Bentley hasn’t announced how much the special edition costs. Given its exclusivity and carbon components, expect it to be well in excess of £200k.