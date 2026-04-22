The new BMW 7-series has a Dolby Atmos cinema and a 'Ceremonial Light Carpet'

The 7-series won’t only be available in all-electric i7 form. BMW will launch two 3-litre straight-six plug-in hybrid variants this November to offer the best of both worlds, with a pure-electric range of around 50 miles and the range associated with a combustion-powered vehicle. These are far from slow either, with the M760e xDrive producing 604bhp combined.

Air suspension on both the front and rear axles, electronically controlled shock absorbers and rear-wheel steering is standard across the range, giving the 7-series all of the tools it needs for a cosseting, luxurious ride out of the box. As an option, buyers can add Adaptive Chassis Control Professional to further enhance roll stabilisation, utilising 48V active anti-roll bars. There’s even ‘AI-assisted tyre conditioning monitoring’, if that was something you needed.

Of course, ultimate comfort inside is the primary goal of the 7-series, and this new car builds on the already excellent formula established with the car it replaces. Step inside via the optional ‘Ceremonial Light Carpet’ (projected onto the ground using over 194,000 pixels embedded in the door sills) and you’ll find the design is minimalist and contemporary in-line with the rest of the Neue Klasse range. Here though, it’s combined with high-end materials such as leather, crystal and glass – it does have that highly divisive steering wheel seen in the iX3, but the use of such premium materials makes it very clear that this is a flagship model.

As you can probably imagine, there’s no shortage of displays in this car. The 17.9-inch widescreen driver display and infotainment is now powered by the latest BMW operating system, with a standard-fit 14.6-inch passenger display – the first in any BMW. The 7-series is known for its huge drop-down cinema display in the rear, and this too has seen an upgrade. An 8K, 31.3-inch unit, it’s now available with Dolby Atmos sound and integrated video conferencing.

As an option, buyers can specify a 1965w Bowers & Wilkins sound system with no less than 35 speakers, including speakers in the headrests and 'exciters' in the seats to enhance bass. To give this system as much headroom as possible, BMW work especially hard on NVH optimisation, with flush door seals, standard-fit acoustic glass, an i7-specific motor-mount and even sound-optimised mirror caps.

The new BMW 7-series will hit the market in September 2026, beginning with all three electric i7 variants, with the two plug-in hybrid models to arrive in November. Pricing is not yet confirmed for the UK market, but expect it to start from around £110,000.