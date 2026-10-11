The iconic Citroën 2 CV is returning for the electric age, and this new concept is our first proper look at it. It’s instantly recognisable as a new take on the iconic original, which was in production for more than five decades. The new car features a wider, more squat stance albeit with traditional details including round headlights. Or as Citroën puts it, the 2 CV is ‘reinterpreted through tauter lines and generous volumes to convey greater energy’.

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The concept is actually slightly shorter than its namesake at 3.76 metres, and although it can’t quite compete with the 500-600kg weight figure of the old car, the concept’s target weight of around 1000kg is impressive for any modern vehicle, let alone an EV.

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Keeping the 2 CV lighter creates a virtuous cycle, as it should only need a smaller battery to give a respectable range figure, and a more modest pack will trim the weight further. Citroën hasn’t given a battery capacity or any other technical details just yet, though.

Inside, the 2 CV doesn’t take itself too seriously, as evidenced by the use of tortoise and hare emblems on the round, retro-inspired brake and accelerator pedal. In an apparent nod to the rural use case of the original, there’s the extensive use of a fabric with a cane and wickerwork inspired pattern, and even a removable storage basket used instead of a traditional centre console.

The bench-style front seat is a clear throwback to the old 2 CV, as is the retractable fabric sunroof. Surrounding the latter appears to be a line of lanterns, acting as a sort of twee alternative to ambient lighting.

The cabin isn’t fully focused on the past, though. There’s a small digital instrument cluster above the steering wheel plus an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both of which feature comic book-inspired graphics. Instead of a traditional sound system, there’s a detachable radio.

‘Reinventing the 2 CV isn’t about replicating a car from the past; it’s about reinventing what made it unique: its simplicity, its accessibility and the freedom it offered,’ Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon commented.

‘With the 2 CV Concept, we’re bringing that spirit into today’s world to make electric mobility simpler, more human and more desirable. The world has changed. But the idea remains the same: to make life more beautiful with Citroën.’

The production version will arrive within two years and be built to the recently announced European E-Car regulations for affordable EVs under 4.2 metres. It’ll be built in Europe and cost under €15,000 (around £12,700).