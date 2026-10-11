The Citroën 2 CV concept previews an ultra-lightweight £13k production car
The French manufacturer’s much-anticipated revival of the 2 CV has been revealed at the Paris Motor Show
The iconic Citroën 2 CV is returning for the electric age, and this new concept is our first proper look at it. It’s instantly recognisable as a new take on the iconic original, which was in production for more than five decades. The new car features a wider, more squat stance albeit with traditional details including round headlights. Or as Citroën puts it, the 2 CV is ‘reinterpreted through tauter lines and generous volumes to convey greater energy’.
The concept is actually slightly shorter than its namesake at 3.76 metres, and although it can’t quite compete with the 500-600kg weight figure of the old car, the concept’s target weight of around 1000kg is impressive for any modern vehicle, let alone an EV.
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Keeping the 2 CV lighter creates a virtuous cycle, as it should only need a smaller battery to give a respectable range figure, and a more modest pack will trim the weight further. Citroën hasn’t given a battery capacity or any other technical details just yet, though.
Inside, the 2 CV doesn’t take itself too seriously, as evidenced by the use of tortoise and hare emblems on the round, retro-inspired brake and accelerator pedal. In an apparent nod to the rural use case of the original, there’s the extensive use of a fabric with a cane and wickerwork inspired pattern, and even a removable storage basket used instead of a traditional centre console.
The bench-style front seat is a clear throwback to the old 2 CV, as is the retractable fabric sunroof. Surrounding the latter appears to be a line of lanterns, acting as a sort of twee alternative to ambient lighting.
The cabin isn’t fully focused on the past, though. There’s a small digital instrument cluster above the steering wheel plus an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both of which feature comic book-inspired graphics. Instead of a traditional sound system, there’s a detachable radio.
‘Reinventing the 2 CV isn’t about replicating a car from the past; it’s about reinventing what made it unique: its simplicity, its accessibility and the freedom it offered,’ Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon commented.
‘With the 2 CV Concept, we’re bringing that spirit into today’s world to make electric mobility simpler, more human and more desirable. The world has changed. But the idea remains the same: to make life more beautiful with Citroën.’
The production version will arrive within two years and be built to the recently announced European E-Car regulations for affordable EVs under 4.2 metres. It’ll be built in Europe and cost under €15,000 (around £12,700).