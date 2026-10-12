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Cupra Raval gets (slightly) more aggressive Abt body kit

Cupra has revealed a subtle upgrade kit from Abt for its Raval EV supermini at the Paris Motor Show

by: Ethan Jupp
12 Oct 2026
Abt Cupra Raval5

The boy racer won’t go extinct in the transition from petrol to EV hot hatches if Cupra has its way, with the firm revealing a new custom Abt trim for its Raval supermini at the Paris Motor Show.

Unlike Milltek’s wild kit for the Alpine A290, the Custom Cupra by Abt kit for the Raval is quite subtle. So much so that you’ll need to be up close and personal with it to notice. Then again, the Abt kit is also Cupra-sanctioned and, effectively, a factory optional extra. The kit consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, more aggressive side skirts, extended winglets for the rear spoiler and a tiny trio of winglets aft the front and rear wheels in the rubber arch area.

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There’s also a special set of 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, some Abt badging and subtle interior touches. Cupra says the kit will be handcrafted at the Cupra Racing Factory before being fitted to the vehicle on the Martorell production line in Spain.

Abt Cupra Raval5

Subtle it might be, but as a complete package, there’s a purposeful, traditionally punchy attitude to the car. What hasn’t been communicated is whether this kit affects the Raval’s potential driving range. The VZ (the only spec for which the Abt kit is available) has a WLTP-rated range of 236 miles. 

Only the aero changes could be of any consequence however, as the Abt kit does not include a bump in performance to the standard Raval VZ. For reference, it has 223bhp and hits 62mph in 6.8sec.

Orders will open for the Raval VZ Abt trim at the end of November, with deliveries set to begin in January next year.

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