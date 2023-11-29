The new Dacia Duster is a no-frills crossover we can get behind

Most mainstream crossovers are more about kerb appeal (whatever that means) than utility, but the Dacia Duster has always been a little different. There’s nothing spectacular about it, but that’s precisely the point – it offers most of what you need and nothing you don’t, at an affordable price.

Now there’s an all-new version, and it promises to be tougher, more versatile and more comfortable than ever, with the same value-orientated approach to pricing.

Given that the Duster is Europe’s best-selling SUV, Dacia hasn’t tampered with the formula for this third-generation model. The blocky proportions are familiar, but the Duster has gained thicker body cladding and new underbody shields, with Y-shaped running lights and horizontal grille bars drawing from other new Dacias.

There are big changes beneath the skin, though, with the Duster moving to Renault’s CMF-B architecture. The improved packaging of the new platform means that the Duster offers more cabin and luggage space than before, along with superior dynamics, comfort and isolation.

Dacia hasn’t steamed ahead with producing EVs (its first is due to launch in 2024) given its positioning as a budget brand, but the Duster does offer some form of electrification. The standard TCe 130 model uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance, generating 128bhp and driving through a six-speed manual gearbox